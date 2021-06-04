Habs-Jets tied after first period of Game 2

The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are deadlocked at 0-0 after the first period of Game 2.

Carey Price made eight saves for the Canadiens, while Connor Hellebuyck turned away seven shots for the Jets.

After out-hitting the Habs 42-24 in Game 1, the Jets continued the physical play to start Game 2, with a 27-13 advantage after the opening frame.

Winnipeg also got the better of Montreal in the faceoff circle, winning eight of 14 draws.

The Canadiens lead the series 1-0.