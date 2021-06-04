27m ago
Habs-Jets tied after first period of Game 2
The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are deadlocked at 0-0 after the first period of Game 2. Carey Price made eight saves for the Canadiens, while Connor Hellebuyck turned away seven shots for the Jets.
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are deadlocked at 0-0 after the first period of Game 2.
Carey Price made eight saves for the Canadiens, while Connor Hellebuyck turned away seven shots for the Jets.
After out-hitting the Habs 42-24 in Game 1, the Jets continued the physical play to start Game 2, with a 27-13 advantage after the opening frame.
Winnipeg also got the better of Montreal in the faceoff circle, winning eight of 14 draws.
The Canadiens lead the series 1-0.