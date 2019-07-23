2h ago
Impact D Kinumbe has season ending surgery
Montreal Impact defender Daniel Kinumbe underwent successful knee surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS: Impact 1, Crew 2
The Canadian defender suffered the injury to the meniscus of his left knee during practice last week.
Kinumbe appeared for Canada at the CONCACAF U-20 championship.