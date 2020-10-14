Impact designated player Taider off to Saudi Arabian club on transfer

Montreal Impact midfielder and designated player Saphir Taider has been transferred to Saudi Arabia's Al Ain FC.

The 28-year-old Algerian international had four goals and six assists in 11 games for Montreal this season.

Since arriving in January 2018 after a transfer from Bologna, Taider notched 20 goals and 21 assists in 76 MLS games.

Taider helped Algeria reach the World Cup round of 16 in 2014. Previously, he represented his native France at age-group levels.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't refuse," Taider said in a statement. "I leave with a broken heart, because I felt really good in this club and my family loves this city. I hold very fond memories."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020