CLEARWATER, Fla. — Kacper Przybylko scored to lift the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in MLS pre-season play.

Przybylko's goal came in the 57th minute.

"I think we're putting something in place that's very interesting," said Impact head coach Thierry Henry. "We need to continue working on it with even more intensity. Everyone is trying to give their best effort. It's a new style of play we're trying to learn. We need to continue working on it.

"It's a little disappointing that we didn't manage a good result, but we're working hard every day to improve."

Montreal won its pre-season opener 3-1 against D.C. United last week.

The Impact next play Orlando City on Saturday, then cap their exhibition schedule with two games next week against Nashville SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Montreal finished last season outside the playoff picture in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.