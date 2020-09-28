Evan Bush has been traded from the Montreal Impact to the Vancouver Whitecaps, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

Heading to the Impact in exchange for the veteran goalkeeper will be a third-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

The move was made after an injury to Whitecaps 'keeper Thomas Hasal. Whitecaps No. 1 Maxime Crepeau is already out with an injury.

“Due to the uncertainty around our goalkeeper position, this is a move we needed to make,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Max Crepeau is still a few weeks away from returning to full training and Thomas Hasal is out indefinitely. We explored a number of possibilities and Evan Bush is an experienced professional who will provide us another strong option in net along with Bryan Meredith.”

Bush, 34, had been with the Impact for 10 seasons, appearing in 176 MLS contests and recording 40 clean sheets.

A native of Cleveland, Bush was part of Canadian Championship-winning sides in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

TSN 690's Tony Marinaro was first to report the trade on Sunday night with Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos confirming the news after Vancouver's 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Sunday night.

But, Bush has not yet appeared in a game this year as Clement Diop has been in net for 13 of Montreal’s 14 games.

