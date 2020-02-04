The Montreal Impact announced Tuesday morning that they have signed Haitian international midfielder Steeven Saba to a one-year contract with options for 2021 and 2022.

"Steven confirmed the qualities we saw before inviting him to camp," said Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard in a news release. "We are very happy to see him join the Impact and start the second phase of training camp as a full-time player."

The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons with Violette Athletic Club in Haiti in the Championnat national. At the international level, Saba has played 12 matches with the Haitian national team.

Montreal finished last season at 12-5-17.