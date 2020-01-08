Montreal's Makdessi to face veteran Brazilian at UFC card in March

Montreal lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi will face Brazilian veteran Francisco (Massaranduba) Trinaldo on a March 14 UFC card in Brazil.

It will mark the 17th UFC outing for Makdessi, who is riding a three-fight win streak. Makdessi (17-6-0) is 10-6-0 in the UFC.

Trinaldo (24-7-0) is 14-6-0 in the UFC and has split his last six bouts with three wins and three losses. Before that, he had won seven straight.

The 41-year-old holds wins over Jim Miller, Paul Felder and Evan Dunham as well as Canadians Chad Laprise and Jesse Ronson.

The UFC has yet to announce the main event of the televised Fight Night card at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2019.