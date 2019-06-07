It might have been a quiet 2019 French Open in the singles draws for the Great White North, but one Canadian can still bring home some hardware.

Montreal’s Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the Girls’ Singles final at Roland Garros where she will take on American Emma Navarro.

You can catch the 2019 French Open girls’ singles final LIVE on Saturday morning at 5am et/2am pt on TSN3/5, on TSN Direct and streaming on TSN.ca.

The top seed in this year’s draw, Fernandez defeated the No. 3 seed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in straight sets to set up the final with the eighth-seeded Navarro.

Fernandez reached the semi-final stage of the French Open as the No. 15 seed, falling to American Cori Gauff.

This is the second-straight Grand Slam final for the 16-year-old Montreal native, who reached the Aussie Open Final in January where she fell to Denmark’s Clara Tauson. Fernandez is now the sixth Canadian to reach a Roland Garros junior final, following in the footsteps of Sonya Jeyaseelan (1994), Philip Bester (2006), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2016). The previous five Canadians failed to capture the French Open title, so Fernandez could enter rarefied air with the victory.

Fernandez joins Peliwo and Auger-Aliassime as the only Canadians to reach multiple junior Grand Slam finals and the first girl to do so.

While she’s never won at Roland Garros, Fernandez has had success on clay in the past. Fernandez was victorious in Brazil at Porto Allegre in 2018.