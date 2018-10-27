LAVAL, Que. — Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won pairs bronze at Skate Canada International.

Skating to a Pink Floyd medley, Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., scored 200.93 points, narrowly missing out on silver. The difference was a downgrade on their death spiral, which was their final element.

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France scored a personal best 147.30 in their short program to win gold with 221.81.

China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang won the silver (201.08).

The pairs free programs kicked off the final day of Skate Canada, the second stop on the ISU Grand Prix circuit.