'He was lost and in limbo'
TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead investigates what went wrong for Matt Johnson, who is now homeless and missing.
Since his retirement in 2011 after a series of concussions, Paul Kariya has been a veritable ghost. After a long - probably too long wait - Paul Kariya surfaces.
TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead examines how Mike Peluso and Dan LaCouture became different people as a result of the head injuries they sustained while playing in the NHL.