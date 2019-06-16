Must See: Nurse returns to a heroes welcome from Raptors fans

HAMILTON — More Toronto Raptors players returned to Canada today, along with rapper Drake, after days of celebrating the team's historic NBA championship win south of the border.

The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport tweeted Sunday afternoon that some players had touched down aboard Drake's private Cargojet plane.

Most of the team arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport the previous night after Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the franchise, said the players would be extending their stay in the U.S.

Players including Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam returned home, along with head coach Nick Nurse, who was greeted by dozens of fans at Pearson.

A Raptors spokeswoman could not confirm Sunday if the entire team is now back in Canada, but said all the players are expected to attend a victory parade and rally in Toronto on Monday.

The Raptors became the first franchise outside the U.S. to win the NBA title by beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.