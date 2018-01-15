Canadian Justin Morneau is returning to where it all began.

Minnesota Twins beat reporter Rhett Bollinger reports that Morneau is set to officially announce his retirement as a Minnesota Twin at a press conference at Target Field on Wednesday and will be taking a job as special assistant with the team.

Morneau spent the better part of 11 seasons with the Twins, being named an All-Star four times and becoming the first Canadian to be named the American League Most Valuable Player in 2006.

After getting off to a strong start in 2010, the New Westminster, B.C. native was derailed by injuries. On July 7 when sliding into second base, Morneau collided with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop John MacDonald that resulted in Morneau suffering a concussion. He would miss the remainder of the season due to concussion-like symptoms.

He was only able to play 60 games the following season due to shoulder and neck injuries before finally returning to full-time duty at first base for the Twins in 2012.

Morneau couldn’t quite re-create the success he had prior to his injuries and was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013, but experienced a resurgence in 2014. After signing a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies, Morneau batted .319 and won the National League batting title.

Due to further injuries, Morneau was only able to play parts of the next two seasons and after representing Canada at the World Baseball Classic, was not signed as a free agent in 2017.

For his career, the 36-year-old first baseman batted .281/.348/.481 with 247 home runs and 985 RBI over 15 seasons with the Twins, Pirates, Rockies and Chicago White Sox.