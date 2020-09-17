Morning Coffee: 120th U.S. Open is underway on TSN

TSN Edge: Can Mickelson complete the career grand slam this week?

The 120th edition of the U.S. Open is underway.

The best golfers in the world have descended on Mamaroneck, N.Y. and the Winged Foot Golf Club for the second major event of the shortened season.

You can catch complete coverage of the U.S. Open on TSN1, 4 and 5, the TSN APP and TSN Direct.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020.

Tough Conditions at Winged Foot

The U.S. Open returns to the Winged Foot Golf Club for the sixth time, with the tournament last held at the course in 2006.

With narrow fairways, deep rough and incredibly fast greens, the tough conditions will certainly open the door for some potential surprise performances.

Here is a look at the top 20 contenders based on the betting odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook:

Dustin Johnson +800

Jon Rahm +900

Justin Thomas +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rory McIlroy +1500

Bryson DeChambeau +1600

Collin Morikawa +2000

Webb Simpson +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Patrick Reed +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Tony Finau +3300

Daniel Berger +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Paul Casey +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Tiger Woods +4500

Jason Day +4500

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa will play together on Thursday and Friday.

The guys from Golf Talk Canada did an outstanding job breaking down everything we need to know heading into the tournament, including what to expect from the Tiger-Thomas-Morikawa grouping.

TSN Edge: Breaking down the Woods-Thomas-Morikawa grouping for the U.S. Open The guys from Golf Talk Canada break down the Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas-Collin Morikawa grouping for the U.S. Open.

Phil Mickelson entered the 2020 U.S. Open ranging from +6000 to +10000 odds to win outright, depending on where you looked.

The last time that Winged Foot hosted the U.S. Open, Mickelson led by one shot on the final hole. Lefty would double-bogey and lose to Geoff Ogilvy.

Could he potentially fare better this time around?

Mark Zecchino, Bob Weeks and Adam Scully broke down his chances to finally complete the career grand slam.

TSN Edge: Can Mickelson complete the career grand slam this week? Can Phil Mickelson finally complete the career grand slam this week? He's playing with Jon Rahm and Paul Casey. Mark Zecchino, Bob Weeks and Adam Scully from Golf Talk Canada discuss their grouping.

The all-Canadian grouping of Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin will generate a ton of interest as well this week.

Here is what the Golf Talk Canada boys had to say about that trio.

TSN Edge: Examining the all-Canadian grouping for the U.S. Open Mark Zecchino, Bob Weeks and Adam Scully from Golf Talk Canada break down the all-Canadian grouping of Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.

Make sure to check us out on Twitter and let us know who you got to win the 120th U.S. Open.

The 120th U.S. Open is underway now on TSN1, 4 & 5, as well as the TSN App and TSN Direct.🏌️‍♂️⛳️



Make sure you let us know who you got to win. @TSNGolf @GolfTalkCanada @TSN_Sports #USOpen — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 17, 2020

Baker vs. Burrow

Week 2 of the NFL season begins tonight.

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, with both teams hoping to avoid falling to 0-2.

It’s safe to say that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s NFL debut did not go the way he might have hoped in Week 1.

Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by three with 11 seconds left in the fourth, the 2020 first-overall pick found A.J. Green in the endzone for a potential game-winning touchdown.

However, Green was called for a questionable pass interference and the touchdown was nullified.

Cincinnati could still tie it with a field goal.

No big deal, right? Well, it is if Randy Bullock misses from 31 yards out and you lose the game.

Pump the Brakes: Week 2 NFL analyst Davis Sanchez wasn't too impressed with the Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Dolphins and says it's time to Pumps the Brakes on all the praise Bill Belichick is receiving for moving on from Tom Brady and replacing him with Cam Newton.

In 11 seconds, Burrow went from hero, to still having a chance, to game over. The Chargers won, 16-13.

Burrow threw for 193 yards and an interception in his first NFL outing.

While he was far from perfect, he showed some confidence during that final two minutes, especially considering he didn’t have a single preseason rep under his belt.

Four days later, Burrow will get another shot at his first career NFL win against the rival Browns in primetime.

The Bengals are listed as six-point road underdogs.

It will be the ninth straight game that Cincinnati is listed as an underdog against a division opponent.

The Bengals have gone 1-7 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread in their previous eight divisional games.

For as tough as the Week 1 result was, Burrow and company can make a statement on Thursday night with a chance to show the football world that they are closer to contention than the other team from Ohio.

Cleveland is coming off an ugly 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Baker Mayfield completed 21-of-39 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The bad news is that Mayfield’s 53.8 per cent completion rate was the second lowest among starters last week, behind only Tyrod Taylor.

The good news is that the Browns didn’t have to wait long to start over against a Bengals’ defence that is far from elite despite its strong performance in Week 1.

Cleveland has won four straight Thursday home games. The Browns will need to extend that streak in order to avoid falling to 0-2 with two division losses to begin the Kevin Stefanski era.

Will The Isles Force Game 7?

Game 6 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning goes tonight.

Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves in Game 5 and Jordan Eberle scored the overtime winner as the Islanders were able to at least temporarily stave off elimination.

Can they do it again on Thursday night?

Tampa Bay is listed at -160 to win Game 6 and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders are +135 to survive and force a Game 7.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.