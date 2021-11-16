The San Francisco 49ers won at home for the first time in more than a year on Monday night.

If they can play the way they did against their division rival, they’ll have a chance to salvage their season as a playoff contender in the NFC.

The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win since Oct. 18, 2020.

San Francisco improved to 4-5 with the win. As of this morning, the 49ers are +175 to make the playoffs and -220 to miss the playoffs.

On the flip side, the Rams fell to 7-3 but are still -1450 to make the playoffs and +870 to miss the playoffs.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s victory was another one for NFL underdogs, which went 9-5 against the spread and 6-7-1 straight up in Week 10.

NFL underdogs are now 28-12-1 against the spread over the past three weeks.

It’s the first time since 2018 that at least nine underdogs have covered the spread three weeks in a row.

49ers dominate Rams on the ground

The 49ers called a designed rush on 68 per cent of their offensive plays, which is their highest rush rate in a game over the past 20 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

San Francisco finished the night with 156 rushing yards compared to 182 passing yards.

The 49ers held possession for 39:03, which is their highest in a game this season.

San Francisco improved to 4-5 straight up and 2-6 ATS – the third-worst cover percentage in the NFL this season.

The 49ers opened as a six-point favourite for their Week 11 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that number is already up to seven this morning.

With games against the Jaguars, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings remaining on their schedule, it will be very interesting to see if San Francisco can put it all together for a stretch and contend for a playoff spot at +175.

49ers spoil the debut of the new-look Rams, 31-10 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6DKibRqgGB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing debut for Odell Beckham Jr. in Los Angeles. He finished with two catches for 18 yards on three targets.

Matt Stafford went 26-of-41 for 243 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks.

The lone bright spot for the Rams was Cooper Kupp, who finished with 11 receptions for 122 yards.

Kupp leads the NFL with 85 receptions for 1,141 yards and 10 touchdowns. He remains the favourite to win AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at +125.

Cooper Kupp is on his bye next week and I will still be starting him in fantasy out of respect. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

After back-to-back losses, L.A. is 7-3 entering its bye week with a trip to face the Green Bay Packers coming up in Week 12.

The Rams are still -1450 to make the postseason entering their bye, but they’ll have a tough schedule to navigate the rest of the way, including a rematch with the 49ers in Week 18.

The Rams have lost back-to-back games.



Their previous four wins came against teams with a combined 7-28-1 record (Texans, Lions, Giants, Seahawks). pic.twitter.com/V52qvaE7xn — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

NFL dogs continue to bark

As outlined above, NFL underdogs are now 28-12-1 against the spread over the past three weeks.

That number includes seven underdogs of at least seven points that have won outright.

Will that number grow in Week 11?

If you blindly bet $100 on every underdog ML in the NFL this season you'd be up $1,841. — Jared Smith (@jaredleesmith) November 15, 2021

There are three double-digit favourites on the board, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an 11-point favourite versus the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

The Tennessee Titans are a 10.5-point home favourite against the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns are a 10-point favourite at home against the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are currently a 7.5-point home favourite against the Indianapolis Colts, while the 49ers are a seven-point favourite for their game against the Jaguars.

That’s five opportunities for another upset by a team favoured by seven points or more in Week 11.

NFL underdogs are 87-62-1 ATS and 60-88-1 SU entering this week. Keep those numbers in mind when evaluating the board for Week 11.

NBA favourites sweep Monday board

While the dog delivered again in the NFL, NBA favourites swept the board, going a combined 11-0 straight on Monday night

NBA favourites went 10-1 against the spread.

Those numbers include the Portland Trail Blazers (-2) beating the Toronto Raptors 118-113.

Toronto has dropped five of its last six to fall to 7-8.

The Raptors will continue their six-game road trip on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.

Consecutive losses to teams playing in the 2nd night of a b2b. Despite having the rest advantage in both games, Raptors allowed the 2-9 Pistons & 6-8 Blazers to shoot a combined 55% from the field & 44% from 3pt range. Toronto has dropped 5 of 6 games since its 5-game win streak — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, NHL favourites went 2-0 on the money line and the puck line on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Lightning (-130) beat the New York Islanders 4-1, while the Columbus Blue Jackets (-125) beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3.

That means that while the 49ers won as an underdog on Monday night, NBA and NHL underdogs went a combined 12-0 SU and 11-1 ATS.