Morning Coffee: 49ers Clinch NFC West Title With Seventh Straight Win

Lalji: 'McCaffrey has his fingerprints all over this 49ers offence'

Congratulations to the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers became the first team to clinch a division title this season with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

It’s their first division title since 2019 and their fourth over the last 20 seasons.

San Francisco opened at +230 to win the NFC West at FanDuel back in March.

The Niners were +165 to win the division title entering Week 1.

San Francisco is now the fourth choice to win the Super Bowl at +750 at FanDuel this morning.

Last night, we got another reminder why they can’t be overlooked as a legitimate contender even after losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, as the 49ers’ rookie seventh-round pick looked like a seasoned veteran in their win over the Seahawks.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday December 16th, 2022.

49ers Clinch NFC West Title With Seventh Straight Win

Brock Purdy went 17-of-27 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Seattle.

Next stop for SF: playoffs 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/jgLtIczkbR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 16, 2022

Purdy has completed 70 per cent of his pass attempts with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two NFL starts.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, he’s the third quarterback since 1950 to hit those marks in his first two starts.

He’s the first Niners’ rookie quarterback to win his first two starts in more than four decades.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had."



Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy. pic.twitter.com/Ib7hFRgwyy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the San Francisco defence dominated again with three sacks, two forced fumbles and just 13 points allowed.

The 49ers have won seven straight games – their longest win streak since 1984.

Their defence has allowed 17 points or fewer in all of them.

As for the FanDuel Best Bets, I went 1-1 with the picks featured in Monday’s Morning Coffee column and 5-2 with the seven plays I gave out on my Twitter last night.

How didn't we get the Geno INT?!



49ers -3 (@FanDuelCanada best bet x1) 💰

Goodwin 25+ receiving (best bet x2)🗑️

McCaffrey o 79.5 rushing 💰

McCaffrey anytime td 💰

Mason 30+ rushing 💰

Jennings 25+ receiving 💰

Smith INT 🗑️https://t.co/jcw7QCGqNP #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/ySBYGAcPeO pic.twitter.com/OCtQ9tvbkm — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) December 16, 2022

We had plenty of opportunity to get the Geno Smith interception prop but ultimately it didn’t go our way.

Meanwhile, Marquise Goodwin had five targets but finished with just two catches for 10 yards.

We’ll take a 5-2 start to Week 15 and turn our attention to the weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Marner’s Point Streak Ends At 23

Mitch Marner had registered at least one point in a franchise-record 23 straight games entering last night’s clash with the New York Rangers.

Fortunately for everybody who bet on the streak to end at 23 at FanDuel, he was held off the board in last night’s loss to the New York Rangers.

Mitch Marner’s point streak comes to an end at 23 games. pic.twitter.com/l3bTClZlu4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 16, 2022

It was Toronto’s first regulation loss since November 11th.

They went 12-0-3 over that span.

Marner finished with three shots on goal and was a minus-1 in the 3-1 loss.

Igor Shesterkin stood tall for the Rangers, making 22 saves in the victory.

With the streak over, Marner and company will look to pick right back up where they left off before the trip to New York when they visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

While the Maple Leafs couldn’t get it done on the road last night, NHL road teams went 8-4 straight up overall.

The under went a combined 10-2 in the 12 NHL games.

FIFA World Cup Final Odds On The Move

We are less than 48 hours away from the FIFA World Cup Final on TSN.

France is looking to become the first repeat champion in six decades.

France opened as a small favourite to beat Argentina at FanDuel, but the odds for the final are on the move.

The #FIFAWorldCup Final is set! 🇦🇷🇫🇷



Are you rolling with Mbappe and France or Messi and Argentina? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/30RJElzeUv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2022

Looking at the updated numbers at FanDuel this morning, Argentina is now -110 to win the final.

France went from -125 to -106 to win it all.

With Lionel Messi’s career nearing its end, it will be very interesting to see if he can finally get his hands on that elusive World Cup victory when Argentina meets France as the main event for FanDuel Super Sunday on TSN.