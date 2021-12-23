Only one NFL team has clinched a playoff spot with three weeks left in the regular season.

There is a lot left to be determined with three games left for all 32 teams.

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to become the first team to book its ticket to the postseason dance.

Officially, there are still 27 teams alive in the playoff race, which is the most with three weeks remaining in the regular season since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That number includes both teams set to kick off Week 16 tonight on TSN in the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee can clinch the AFC South title with a win and an Indianapolis Colts’ loss on Saturday.

San Francisco is currently the sixth seed in the NFC at 8-6. With three NFC teams right behind them at 7-7, the 49ers can’t afford to let their foot off the gas in what should be a tight battle for the three wild-card spots.

Thursday Night Football preps

As of this morning, the 49ers are -700 to make the playoffs.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them an 84 per cent chance to make the playoffs entering Week 16.

That number would jump to 95 per cent with a win or fall to 72 per cent with a loss.

San Francisco will play the Titans and Houston Texans before wrapping up its season against the Los Angeles Rams. A victory tonight would leave them at 9-6 with a home date with Houston before that season finale against the NFC West rival Rams.

The 49ers, which have won four straight games against AFC opponents, are currently a three-point road favourite for tonight’s game.

I don’t know where Jimmy Garoppolo “ranks” but what’s clear is he’s playing as good as he has at any time in his career and he’s helping the #49ers win games. — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) December 21, 2021

We did see 3.5 at some spots throughout the week, signalling that some public money pushed the number up, before sharp bettors took the hook with Tennessee.

The Titans have dropped three of four to fall to 9-5, but remain in a comfortable position to make the playoffs with three weeks to go.

Tennessee enters Week 16 at 97 per cent to make the playoffs, per ESPN’s FPI.

Still, this Titans’ team has looked much different since losing star running back Derrick Henry and getting back in the win column won’t be easy against a tough 49ers team.

A difficult test got even more difficult after losing two starting offensive linemen, with Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold both sidelined with injuries.

After tonight, Tennessee gets the streaking Miami Dolphins next week before wrapping up its season against the Texans.

The Titans were +600 to win the AFC Championship and +1200 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 10. As of this this morning, Tennessee is +1100 to win the AFC and +2600 to win the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday night, the best bet delivered with a two-team, six-point teaser on the two favourites.

I’ll turn to another tease for Thursday Night Football and take the 49ers and the under, which leaves me with San Francisco +3.5 and Under 50.5.

Cavs’ cover streak ends

The Boston Celtics (-6.5) beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 on Tuesday night. The loss snapped a six-game win streak for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers also failed to cover the spread in a game for the first time since Nov. 22.

The absences of several players clearly took their toll, as Cleveland was without both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley up front.

As the NBA pushes forward with its regular season schedule, teams will continue to play despite missing players due to COVID-19.

It’s always important to keep an eye out for roster updates before placing a wager on a game, but that is especially true now with the constant cycle of update injury and COVID-19 absences.