A bet on rookie kicker McPherson to deliver again

The Cincinnati Bengals have leaned heavily on their young stars throughout their improbable run to Super Bowl 56.

While there has been plenty of talk about their star quarterback and wide receiver, there hasn’t been nearly as much conversation about their star kicker.

Evan McPherson was automatic for the Bengals versus their AFC playoff opponents, going 12-for-12 on field goal attempts.

Now the 22-year-old has a legitimate opportunity to at least match the NFL postseason record for field goals set by Adam Vinatieri when he made 14 for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2006.

As the countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues, I’ll add to my bet thread for Sunday’s grand finale with a prop focused on Cincinnati’s rookie kicker.

Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022

Bet on McPherson to deliver again on Sunday

As mentioned above, McPherson needs two more field goals to match Vinatieri’s record for the most made in a single postseason.

He needs three to set a new record.

The over/under prop for field goals made by McPherson is currently 1.5 -110. I’m going to take the over.

First, let’s look at how the Bengals got here.

Yes, Burrow has been good, the defence has stepped up big time and two of their three playoff opponents completely self-destructed.

At the same time, I don’t think most casual NFL fans realize how clutch McPherson has been to this point. Or how much the coaching staff has leaned on him.

Cincinnati has scored 72 points this postseason. McPherson has accounted for 40 of those 72 points.

Evan McPherson is (+15000) to win Super Bowl MVP pic.twitter.com/IAPoweRJBs — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2022

The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Florida has kicked four field goals in each of the Bengals’ three playoff wins, with an additional four made extra points.

It isn’t just that he’s converting field goal attempts either, it’s how he’s doing it.

Game on the line on the road versus the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round or versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game?

THE BENGALS (+275 ML) ARE HEADED TO THE SUPER BOWL!!! 🤯



CINCINNATI WAS AS HIGH AS +700 TO WIN THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE HALF!!!! #RuleTheJungle (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/j4skQIIjTw — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 30, 2022

No problem.

Three attempts from beyond 50 yards?

No problem.

McPherson has at least two made field goals in seven straight games and nine of Cincinnati’s past 10 contests overall dating back to the regular season.

Considering how automatic he has been, this bet is on the Bengals attempting at least two field goals in the Super Bowl. That is more than reasonable considering a four-point spread, what is on the line and the fact that they’ve attempted four field goals in each of their first three playoff games.

I’ll add McPherson over 1.5 made field goals -110 to the Super Bowl 56 bet thread.

NBA favourites remain red-hot

Tuesday night was another profitable one for anybody that bet the chalk in the NBA.

NBA favourites went a combined 9-1 straight up and against the spread, improving to 27-2 SU and 26-3 ATS over the past four nights.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings were all involved in significant trades earlier in the day.

One of the most volatile NBA days of the year!



McCollum, Sabonis, Haliburton all on the move.



Opening Lines:

- POR -3.5

- IND +6

- SAC +3



Current Lines:

- POR +1

- IND +12.5

- SAC +7.5@TSN_Edge #GamblingTwiitter — Wesley Cheng (@chengwesley) February 8, 2022

Those three teams went a combined 0-3 straight up and against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 in the lone upset of the night.

Phoenix was just a 1.5-point underdog.

With six games on the NBA schedule tonight, including the streaking Toronto Raptors back in action, it will be very interesting to see if that trend continues.

The Raptors have won six straight and have covered the number in all six wins.

Toronto is currently a 9.5-point road favourite against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sens, Jets pull off notable upsets

There were a couple of notable upsets in the NHL on Tuesday night, including the Ottawa Senators hanging on for the 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes as a +200 underdog.

After the total went 8-0 to the under in Ottawa’s previous eight games, the Senators opened the night with four straight goals before conceding three in the third to send the total over six.

Leave it to captain @BradyTkachuk71 to get the @Senators off and running to begin the first two periods of tonight's game.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Pdtbc80P0m pic.twitter.com/bsOFPZs2Y0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2022

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Minnesota Wild 2-0 as a +135 underdog.

Meanwhile, things got ugly again for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on home ice.

The Devils cashed as a -115 favourite, while scoring enough goals to push the total (6.5) over.

With a 7-1 loss to the Devils, the 2021-22 Montréal Canadiens have the 9th worst goals share of all NHL teams since 1967. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IxaveID0y4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 9, 2022

Montreal has lost seven straight and 13 of its past 14 games overall.

The Vegas Golden Knights (-120) blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0, while the Vancouver Canucks (-255) took care of business with a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.