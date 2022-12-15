Morning Coffee: A Pair Of FanDuel Best Bets For Thursday Night Football The San Francisco 49ers have won six straight games. Thanks to the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they are expected to continue that streak as a road favourite against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks tonight. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is looking to become the second 49ers’ rookie quarterback to win each of his first two NFL starts.

Hayes on Purdy’s status: ‘He has to play’

Coming off back-to-back double-digit wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco is currently a three-point favourite for Thursday Night Football.

Will the 49ers take care of business on the road on a short week?

I’m counting on it as we look to pick up where we left off last week when the FanDuel Best Bets went 3-0.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 15th, 2022.

A Pair Of FanDuel Best Bets For Thursday Night Football

San Francisco has won six straight games, including four straight wins by double-digit margins.

The 49ers have covered in four straight games, yet they are only laying a field goal right now at FanDuel for tonight’s game in Seattle.

The last time these teams met back in Week 2, San Francisco dominated in a 27-7 win at home.

While the Seahawks are the more desperate team as they look to make a playoff push heading into the final stretch, I don’t think motivation will be enough to for Geno Smith and company to win tonight’s game.

Seattle has dropped three of its last four, including an ugly 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in which they gave up 223 rushing yards while playing from behind for nearly the entire game.

Four days later, the Seahawks have to play a much tougher opponent and I’m not convinced that they can keep up.

I’ll take the 49ers -3 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Meanwhile, in terms of a player prop, I like Marquise Goodwin to finish with 25+ receiving yards.

Goodwin has reached 25+ receiving yards in seven of his last eight games.

Last week against the Panthers, he finished with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Operating out of the slot, Goodwin should be in for another decent target share against a very good defence, but one that is lacking depth due to injuries.

Give me 49ers -3 and Goodwin 25+ receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bets for Thursday Night Football.

Marner, Maple Leafs Set For Date With Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the New York Rangers.

That means all eyes will be on Mitch Marner as we wait to find out if he can get on the score sheet once again and extend his franchise-record point streak to 24 straight games.

Marner, who picked up a pair of assists in a 7-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, is just the 12th player in NHL history with a point streak of 23 games or more.

Only three players have produced longer point streaks over the past 30 seasons.

FanDuel has an exclusive set of Marner point streak specials up on the app right now, including how long Marner’s point streak will last, when he will register his first point tonight, and the type of point he will get to extend his franchise-record point streak.

Facing Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers might present the toughest challenge for Marner yet.

FanDuel has Marner over 1.5 points at +170.

Under 1.5 points is currently -220.

Marner anytime goal scorer is +210.

Let’s see if he can do it again and get at least one point tonight versus the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.

France, Argentina Set To Meet In FIFA World Cup Final

France and Argentina will meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday morning.

It will be the main event in another absolutely loaded FanDuel Super Sunday on TSN.

BACK TO THE FINALS! 🇫🇷🏆



France, which went from +550 to +800 as the third choice to win the tournament following the news that Karim Benzema would miss the tournament, is now -110 to win it all.

Argentina, which is one of two teams that entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at shorter odds than France to win it all along with Brazil, was +550 pre-tournament and is down to -106 to take home the trophy at FanDuel this morning.

In case you missed it, you can also bet on the third-place game between Croatia and Morocco at FanDuel.

Croatia is a -145 favourite to win that third-place game.

Morocco is +102 to end its tournament on a winning note.