The New York Mets are 72-39 following five straight wins.

They’re still five games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball, but no team has been better to me of late from a betting perspective.

The Mets were a monster -310 money line favourite at FanDuel for last night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, so it wasn’t as simple as betting them to win straight up.

Instead, I laid a little juice with New York -1.5 -150 at FanDuel, then watched along as they recorded another lopsided victory.

Each of their last 11 wins have been by two runs or more.

I also parlayed the Mets with another monster favourite in the Los Angeles Dodgers, which recorded their ninth straight win as a -245 favourite on the money line against the Minnesota Twins.

MLB favourites went 11-5 straight up last night, including the Dodgers with a 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

I’m not going to recommend betting heavy favourites to win straight up at FanDuel on a nightly basis, but with the best teams in baseball creating some separation from the rest of the pack, I’m willing to ride along.

All Aboard The Mets Win Train

The Mets have won five straight games and are 14-2 straight up dating back to July 24th.

They’re now seven games up on the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League East.

While New York is -900 to win the NL East, they’re still +240 to win the NL and +500 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

While I don’t have any stock in their futures, I’m already back on the Mets to complete a three-game sweep of the Reds this afternoon with a play on the run line.

As of this writing, New York is -320 on the money line and -154 on the run line on FanDuel.

Brothers Edwin and Alexis Díaz exchanged the lineup cards prior to the Mets-Reds game and their parents were in attendance! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/WgauTPnD1d — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2022

They’re even money to win by three or more runs.

I’ll lay the juice with the Mets -1.5 for today’s game.

Dodgers, Yankees Headed In Opposite Directions

While the Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball, it’s their New York rival that remains the second choice to win the World Series at FanDuel.

The Dodgers, which own the best record in baseball at 76-33, remain the World Series favourite at +350.

They’ve won nine in a row – all by multiple runs.

Right behind them is the New York Yankees, which fell to 1-6 in their last seven games following a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners last night.

It marked the first time since 1969 that the Yankees have failed to score a run in a game that went at least 13 innings.

They went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s their most at-bats without a hit with a RISP this season.

While the Yankees have hit a wall, the Houston Astros won again last night and are now tied with the pinstripes for the best record in the AL at 71-40.

good morning to those of you who slept last night. we're all jealous — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 10, 2022

New York is +160 to win the AL at FanDuel, followed by Houston at +165.

The Toronto Blue Jays are the third choice to win the AL at FanDuel at +650.

CFL Week 10 Line Movement

We’ll be back on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon with our best bets for Week 10 in the CFL.

If you listened to our very own Davis Sanchez, then you already got a number that is no longer available at FanDuel with his Early Lean.

Good energy in the nest makes for good practice on the field 😎



Bonne énergie dans le nid. Tout commence par une belle pratique 😎 pic.twitter.com/c9F4ke3AYj — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 8, 2022

Chez jumped on the Montreal Alouettes at +12.5 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Thursday Night Football.

Apparently, bettors agree as the spread for that game has ticked down from Winnipeg -12.5 to -11.5.

While I agree that the Alouettes can keep that game close, I still think the Bombers take care of business in front of their home fans in the final game before their bye week.

"We've got the right guys in the room that buy in."



» https://t.co/zkX1VEyupc#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/XUhQJu6Z79 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 9, 2022

Rather than lay the points with Winnipeg, I parlayed the Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the money line hoping that my “Winnipeg +” parlay can cash again this week.

Meanwhile, we have seen a couple of other Week 10 numbers move at FanDuel.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are down from -2.5 to -2 versus the Toronto Argonauts.

That number is very interesting to me, because I’m not sure the right team is the favourite there.

The BC Lions went from a pick’em to -1.5 for their West division showdown with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Roughriders went from -5.5 to -5 versus Edmonton.