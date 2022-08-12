The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win streak is over.

The two-time defending Grey Cup champions had won 11 straight games dating back to last season.

They were a nine-point favourite at home against the Montreal Alouettes, but lost by a field goal in overtime.

Meanwhile, the best bet in sports cashed again, as the Baltimore Ravens extended their remarkable pre-season run with another double-digit victory.

The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10 to push their pre-season win streak to 21 straight games.

They are 19-2 against the spread over that span.

It’s not an exaggeration to state that Baltimore’s extraordinary run is something that we might never see again.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday August 12th, 2022.

Alouettes Hand Bombers Their First Loss

The Alouettes limped into Thursday Night Football as a nine-point underdog at FanDuel, with a 2-6 record coming off a 15-point loss to the Bombers in Week 9.

They left Winnipeg with a win that matched the biggest upset in the CFL this season.

THE STREAK IS OVER! 🤯



The Alouettes (+330 ML) hand Winnipeg their first loss of the season!



It’s Winnipeg’s first loss since November 2021, and first home loss since September 2019!



(🎥:@CFL)



pic.twitter.com/yupBkFSRKm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 12, 2022

After David Cote gave Montreal the lead with a field goal in overtime, the Bombers had a chance to tie it with a field goal of their own.

However, Marc Liegghio’s 37-yard attempt hit the upright, and the Alouettes’ celebration began.

ARE YOU SERIOUS? — Milt Stegall (@MiltStegallTSN) August 12, 2022

Winnipeg opened as a 12.5-point favourite at FanDuel this week, but closed -9.

If you took the points with Montreal, as Davis Sanchez pointed out earlier in the week when he made the Alouettes +12.5 his Early Lean, then you cashed last night.

If you stopped by AK’s Prop Shop, then you also cashed.

AK’S PROP SHOP GOES 2-0! 🎯 🔥 https://t.co/j7E9u2aFOz — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 12, 2022

Montreal is just the second CFL underdog of seven points or more to win a game outright this season.

The Edmonton Elks beat the Alouettes 32-31 in Week 6 as a nine-point underdog at FanDuel.

Last night’s win by Montreal was just the third upset over the past 14 CFL games dating back to Week 6.

“One of the most horrible kicks you'll see…”@FarhanLaljiTSN, @TSNDaveNaylor, @DavisSanchez & @MiltStegallTSN on the Bombers’ first loss of the season and if they need to find a new kicker: https://t.co/Adys2imJnI#CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/i1bNf16QaY — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 12, 2022

While it was great to see the Alouettes celebrate a big win, it means that my “Winnipeg +” parlay at FanDuel won’t be a winner this week.

Looking ahead, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened as a 2.5-point favourite for tonight’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, but that number is down to a pick’em at FanDuel.

The total has ticked down from 46.5 to 46.

Ravens Push Pre-Season Win Streak To 21

The Ravens have won an NFL-record 21 straight pre-season games dating back to 2016.

With a 23-10 win over the Titans as a 3.5-point favourite at FanDuel, Baltimore improved to 19-2 against the spread over that span.

21 straight pre-season wins! 🔒



The Ravens (-3.5) extend their record pre-season win streak with a 23-10 win over the Titans. 😆 pic.twitter.com/AjAZMxWcBN — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 12, 2022

In yesterday’s column, I made the point that while I didn’t love the idea of laying more than a field goal with a favourite in a pre-season game, the Ravens’ motivation to win exhibition games under John Harbaugh combined with the quarterback competition behind Lamar Jackson was enough for me to pull the trigger with Baltimore.

It was the right call.

Anthony Brown, Tyler Huntley and Brett Hundley combined to go 28-of-35 for 259 yards and a touchdown.

Malik Willis kept the Titans in the game for a while in his NFL pre-season debut, but the Ravens outscored Tennessee by nine points in the second half to win and cover.

Next up, Baltimore will visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the pre-season.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants opened the Brian Daboll era with a win over the New England Patriots in their pre-season debut, but the Patriots covered as a three-point underdog.

Coach Daboll's postgame speech 🗣 pic.twitter.com/x11HwwikhO — New York Giants (@Giants) August 12, 2022

New England has gone 2-3 against the Giants in the pre-season over the past five years, with all three losses coming by exactly two points.

There are five NFL pre-season games on the board tonight.

After a 3-0 start to betting the pre-season, I’ll be taking a closer look at tonight’s slate and posting my picks to Twitter later today.

It won’t be as easy as betting on the Ravens to win and cover, but hopefully we can build off the hot start.

Cubs Win Field Of Dreams Game

The Chicago Cubs (-104) beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game from Iowa.

Chicago jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but unlike last year’s Field of Dreams game, the Cubs and Reds couldn’t keep the offence going in a game that stayed under the total of nine at FanDuel.

In case you missed it, this was pretty cool.

"People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come."



The legendary Vin Scully recites the famous scene from the Field of Dreams movie 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/vLf7Ef8QdE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

After just eight games on Thursday, we get a full slate today including some highly anticipated match-ups.

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer to the mound when they put their six-game win streak on the line in an NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Including his performance last night, Max Scherzer is up to 120 strikeouts through 15 starts this season.



That's the most strikeouts any pitcher has had through his first 15 starts with the Mets in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/8cANsE7Drg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 7, 2022

The Mets are currently a -210 favourite for that game at FanDuel.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a -245 money line favourite on the road as they look to extend their 10-game win streak against the Kansas City Royals.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto is back in Washington as the San Diego Padres visit his former team in the Nationals.

He hit this home run in a Nationals’ uniform 11 days ago.

Home Run Derby Champ Juan Soto with his 1st homer since the break.@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/QeZpvkXX5J — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 2, 2022

San Diego is a -250 money line favourite at FanDuel.

The Padres are currently one game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.

San Diego will need to capitalize on its games against teams outside of the playoff picture if they are going to make a serious postseason run, beginning with a Washington side that has lost seven of its last eight and owns the worst record in baseball.