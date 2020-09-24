Morning Coffee: An unlikely Herro emerges and Thursday Night Football Trends

Vintage Stamkos makes enormous impact in less than three minutes of ice-time

Welcome to Week 3 in the NFL.

From Russell Wilson’s ridiculous passing stats to DeAndre Hopkins’s instant impact with his new club, we’ve seen some impressive performances throughout the first two weeks of the season.

Week 3 will be highlighted by some star quarterback matchups.

Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks will host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Then on Monday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

But first, it will be Minshew Mania vs. Fitzmagic on Thursday Night Football as Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Sept. 24, 2020.

Lightning Surge

The Dallas Stars had held their opponents to three goals or fewer in seven straight games heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A Lightning surge ended that streak on Wednesday night.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring for Tampa Bay just 5:33 in the first period. One minute and 25 seconds later, captain Steven Stamkos scored on his first shot of the playoffs.

Stamkos tied Vincent Lecavalier for the sixth-most playoff goals in franchise history with 24.

Stamkos, who was playing for the first time 211 days after his last NHL game, made an instant impact in just two minutes and 48 seconds of ice time before he left the game.

Tampa Bay continued to dominate in the second period. The Lightning outshot Dallas 21-4 in the middle frame, with Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat all finding the back of the net to put the game out of reach.

It marked the first time since Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals that the over has hit in a Stars game.

Tampa Bay is listed at -175 to win Game 4 on Friday night.

After taking a 2-1 series lead, the Lightning are now -550 to win the Stanley Cup. The Stars have been downgraded to +440 to come back to win it all.

A Herro Emerges

The most unlikeliest of “Herros” emerged to lead the Miami Heat to a 112-109 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 37 points on 14-of-21 from the field with six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

It was the second-most points scored by a player 20 years old or younger in NBA playoffs history.

Tyler Herro's 37 points tonight were the second-most a player Age 20 or younger has ever scored in an #NBAPlayoffs game.



Magic Johnson scored 42 on May 16, 1980. pic.twitter.com/ft9z7E5kJr — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 24, 2020

Jimmy Butler had 24 points with nine rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 22. Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat, which were listed as three-point underdogs and +140 on the money line, improved to 6-1 straight up as underdogs this postseason.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference final will resume with Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Lakers are listed as six-point favourites. You can catch that game on TSN 4 and TSN 5 tonight, beginning with NBA Tip Off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

WNBA Playoffs on TSN

The WNBA playoffs continue on TSN 2 tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Two nights after Alysha Clark’s clutch basket helped the Seattle Storm survive Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx, those teams will be back on the floor for Game 2.

Seattle, which won but failed to cover in the opener, is an 8.5-point favourite for Game 2.

Thursday Night Football Trends

For the first time since Week 9 of last season, the Jaguars will be a betting favourite to win a game. Jacksonville is listed at -3 against the winless Dolphins.

Minshew has thrown three touchdown passes in three straight games, which is a franchise record.

Now he’ll get to face a Miami defence that just gave up 417 passing yards to Josh Allen in a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

The Dolphins are just 1-5 against the spread under head coach Brian Flores in the month of September.

Last week’s loss to Buffalo marked their lone cover after Fitzpatrick threw a late touchdown pass to force the backdoor cover.

Fitzpatrick did throw for 328 yards and two scores against the Bills, providing some optimism that Miami’s offence has yet to reach its potential early on.

The over has hit in four straight Thursday Night Football games dating back to last season.

Considering what we saw from these teams early on, there is a very good chance that trend continues with the total set at 48.

Our Thursday Night Football coverage will begin with the at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN 1 and 3, as well as on CTV 2.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.