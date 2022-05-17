Morning Coffee: Best Bets For The Second Round Of The Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL series favourites went 6-2 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While two underdogs advanced to the second round, it isn’t like either one of them pulled off a notable upset in order to get there.

The St. Louis Blues, which were +120 to advance entering the playoffs, beat the Minnesota Wild in six games.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, which were +100 to get out of the first round, beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

Looking at the updated series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Lightning are +128 to beat the Florida Panthers and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

That’s the shortest price for any second-round underdog.

Will we see one or more notable upsets in this round?

Or will we see the trend towards the series favourites getting the job done continue?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Series Bets

In Monday morning’s column, I posted the first series bet that I had placed for the second round at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with a quick breakdown.

I went 3-0 with my series predictions to start the #StanleyCup Playoffs.



Maple Leafs To Advance To Second Round - No 💰

Avalanche + Hurricanes 💰

Avalanche + Rangers 💰



Here is my first series bet for the second round: https://t.co/us48R2Qwjk #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 16, 2022

The play is Calgary Flames -1.5 at +112 versus the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames are a -194 favourite to win that series.

That number translates to a 66 per cent implied win probability.

For as impressive as Connor McDavid looked against the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round, he’ll face a much tougher challenge against Vezina Trophy finalist Jacob Markstrom and company this time around.

The Flames are a heavy favourite for their second round series against the Oilers at @FanDuelCanada.@mike_p_johnson identifies two factors that could decide the Battle of Alberta. https://t.co/CPBFeW8NmH pic.twitter.com/wFJyitg6AO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 17, 2022

Johnny Gaudreau is playing at an elite level, and he will have that much more help behind him versus the Oilers, including the better goaltender in the series.

With an elite goaltender and one of the best lines in hockey, I’m confident enough that Calgary will win the series in six games or fewer that I was willing to take them -1.5 at plus-money.

I don’t feel nearly as confident when it comes to betting on any of the other three second-round series.

The Lightning have the shortest odds to advance among the second-round underdogs at +128 at FanDuel, and with Brayden Point’s status still unknown, it isn’t enticing enough to take a chance on Tampa Bay to win its series versus Florida.

The Panthers just made it out of the first round for the first time since 1996, and with Carter Verhaeghe’s emergence as a key playoff contributor, FanDuel has Florida at -154 to win the series.

I still think the Lightning have the potential to win the series without Point if Vasilevskiy plays at the level he did in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but that doesn’t mean I’m confident enough to bet on it.

See you in SoFlo ✈️ pic.twitter.com/thJwgvTCAG — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are -210 to beat the New York Rangers in the second round.

We still don’t have an update on Frederik Andersen’s status, but Antti Raanta was solid against the Boston Bruins, and as long as their goaltending doesn’t let them down, I think the Hurricanes will advance.

Am I willing to bet on Carolina to win the series at -210?

No, but the Hurricanes to win Game 1 and the series is +102 at FanDuel Sportsbook, so I’ll lock that in as another play for the second round.

In the swing of things pic.twitter.com/7ZYhX9b98w — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 16, 2022

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche are -400 to win their second-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

After watching the Avalanche dominated the Nashville Predators in a four-game sweep, it’s hard for me to buy the Blues to win the series, even at +310 odds.

“We’ve had some rest. Guys are rested and that’s definitely a weapon this time of year.”#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/j7RN0CkkeV — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 16, 2022

Cale Makar has emerged as the favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nathan MacKinnon is a close second choice.

The Avalanche are the deeper and more talented team, and a two-leg parlay with Colorado to win its series and Carolina to win its series pays -118.

A two-leg parlay with the Avalanche to advance and the Flames to advance pays -112.

Meanwhile, a two-leg parlay with the Hurricanes and Flames to advance pays +124.

I’ll lock all three of those plays and hope that the betting favourites can take care of business again in the second round the same way that they did in the opening round.

Celtics, Heat Set For Game 1 Of East Finals

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat goes tonight.

Our playoff defense is top tier 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eH2IIEznlA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 16, 2022

Miami is currently -124 to win Game 1 but +145 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Boston is +106 to win tonight and -175 to win the series.

heart and soul ☘️ pic.twitter.com/pobF5D2H4x — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2022

The Celtics and Heat are currently the second and third choices to win the NBA Championship at +210 and +430, respectively.

The Golden State Warriors remain the favourite to win the title at +130.

The Dallas Mavericks are +650 to win it all right now.