Whitehead on Rourke: 'The sky is the limit for him'

CFL favourites were cashing at a 74.19 per cent win rate entering Week 9 of the regular season.

In last Thursday’s column, I wrote about the season-long trend and doubled down with another two-team money line parlay that featured the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions as my best bet for Week 9.

Both teams were substantial favourites at FanDuel, but a two-team parlay with the Blue Bombers and Lions to win outright netted -129 odds – a decent price, all things considered.

As it turns out, Winnipeg and BC cruised to lopsided wins.

The same was true for the other two Week 9 favourites in the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts.

CFL favourites went 4-0 straight up and against the spread in the most lopsided week of the season so far.

With a couple of rematches in store, it will be interesting to see if that trend continues in Week 10.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday August 8th, 2022.

CFL Favourites Complete Perfect Week 9

The Lions were the biggest of the Week 9 favourites at -9.5 versus the Edmonton Elks at FanDuel.

They went on to win their game by 32 points, clearing the spread by a 22.5-point margin.

While it won’t happen every week, anybody who put their money down on a CFL favourite to cover in Week 9 hardly needed to break a sweat.

All four favourites won by 14 points or more.

CFL favourites improved to 27-8 straight up and 20-15 against the spread this season.

The B.C. Lions got Bryan Burnham back in their lineup against the Edmonton Elks, just another weapon for Nathan Rourke… @nielsonTSN1260 & @GlenSuitor break down a dominant performance by Rourke and the Lions: https://t.co/j22GOnv93y pic.twitter.com/nCCPN804Bu — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 7, 2022

The over went 3-1 and is now 20-14-1 this season.

While a lot of bettors might not be willing to lay the juice betting the money line, favourites are winning at a 77.14 per cent rate this season, which is something to keep in mind before we see FanDuel’s opening lines for Week 10.

The Bombers beat the Alouettes 35-20 in Week 9, covering easily as a 5.5-point favourite to improve to 9-0 straight up and 7-2 against the spread.

Winnipeg will have home field advantage for the rematch on Thursday Night Football.

Toronto beat Hamilton 34-20 as a two-point favourite.

The Argonauts will travel for the rematch with their provincial rival on Friday Night Football in Week 10.

After cashing two weeks in a row with a money line parlay that featured the Bombers and Lions, I might have to pivot this week as BC prepares for a much tougher match-up versus the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to visit the Edmonton Elks following their bye week.

With several key contributors expected to be back and an extra week to prepare, I already have my eye on Saskatchewan as a potential alternative to pair with the undefeated Bombers in a potential Week 10 money line parlay at FanDuel.

Dodgers Sweep Padres; Mets Dominate Braves

As reports of a potential deal between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals involving Juan Soto heated up before the MLB trade deadline, I took a chance on the Padres to win the World Series at +2000.

At the very least, I thought it might be an opportunity to grab some value with a decent number that would undoubtedly move if San Diego landed Soto.

As it turns out, the Padres traded for Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader before the deadline, moving from +2000 to +1000 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

Instant value, right?

Padres: Trade the entire farm system for Juan Soto to try and match LA



The Dodgers: pic.twitter.com/YMOnknFJPZ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 8, 2022

Well, San Diego went on to lose four straight games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in which they were outscored by a combined 16 runs.

As of this morning, the Padres are +1100 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

The Dodgers swept the Padres, outscoring San Diego 20-4 over three games. The Padres' run differential for the season is +32. L.A.'s run differential in 10 games against San Diego is +37. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 8, 2022

With a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants up next, it will be interesting to see if San Diego responds after managing a total of just seven runs in their last four games.

While the Padres struggled over the weekend, another National League team had me thinking about their World Series potential with an impressive series.

The Mets before Jacob deGrom’s return were a very good baseball team.



The Mets with a healthy and stretched-out deGrom are a nightmare in October. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 7, 2022

The New York Mets won four of five against the Atlanta Braves to extend their lead atop the NL East to 6.5 games.

The Mets are now -750 to win their division, +250 to win the National League pennant and +550 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

All 19 strikeouts by Mets pitching today, for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/d44yczVEiZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 8, 2022

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer give New York a dominant 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation, and as long as those two can stay healthy the Mets will be a contender come October.

Joohyung Kim Wins Wyndham Championship

Joohyung Kim went off at +3200 to win the Wyndham Championship at FanDuel this past week.

Shout out to our Mark Zecchino and to Michael Harrison for both picking Kim to win the tournament.

Another @TSN_Edge winner for us!! @ZeeManGolf was all over Joohyung Kim at +3200 on @FanDuelCanada to win the @WyndhamChamp ! It’s Mark’s 8th correct winner of the season! pic.twitter.com/bwkrM0XeHP — GOLF TALK CANADA (@GolfTalkCanada) August 7, 2022

Next up, the PGA Tour heads to Tennessee for the Northern Trust at TPC Southwind this week.

Harrison, Zecchino and the boys from Golf Talk Canada will be back with their TSN EDGE best bets throughout the week.