The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season.

A big part of that story is the fact that they have made a lot of people a lot of money.

The Suns were +1700 to win the Pacific Division at the start of the season – the third choice behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

They finished four games up on the Lakers for the best record in the division.

Phoenix was also an underdog against the reigning NBA champions in the first round.

The Suns won that series against the Lakers in six as +135 underdogs.

After a 123-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round series, Phoenix is now two wins away from the Western Conference finals.

Now that they’ve shown that they have what it takes to reach the final four, the biggest question is whether or not they can finish the job and contend for a championship.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday June 10, 2021.

Suns take 2-0 lead on Nuggets

The Suns were +800 to win the Western Conference and +2000 to win the NBA title at the start of the playoffs.

Now they are +220 to win the West and +650 to win the title.

Chris Paul led the way on Wednesday night with 17 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and zero turnovers.

At 36 years old, what Paul has done this season is simply remarkable.

Chris Paul is the first player with 15 PTS, 15 AST, 0 TOV in a playoff game since...



Chris Paul in 2014, who was the first player to do it since…



Chris Paul in 2008. pic.twitter.com/RNFYeCGHLL — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the double-double prop also cashed for Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as well.

Booker finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ayton had 15 points and 10 boards – picking up his second consecutive double-double to open the best-of-seven.

Now up 2-0, Phoenix is -910 to advance to the Western Conference final.

The Suns have outscored the Nuggets by 21.0 PPG so far in this series.



Teams to go up 2-0 in a best-of-7 while outscoring their opponents by 20 PPG have a 33-3 series record all-time.



However, 1 of the 3 series losses belongs to the Suns (1995 Conf. Semis vs HOU). pic.twitter.com/XgtF7SBCIm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2021

I will be very interested to see how they are priced when matched up against either the Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals if they get there.

It’s certainly looking much more likely than not at this point.

WNBA favourites cover easily

Jewell Loyd led the way with a game-high 18 points as the Seattle Storm (-8.5) cruised to a 95-71 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Jewell and Stewie came through tonight 👏@jewellloyd: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST@breannastewart: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK#CountIt pic.twitter.com/Ada32IgGef — WNBA (@WNBA) June 10, 2021

Sue Bird chipped in with 11 points and six assists.

Atlanta was once again without Chennedy Carter due to injury.

Even if Carter was available, it would have been a lopsided matchup on paper.

Without Carter in the lineup, Seattle was able to take advantage, outscoring the Dream 50-28 in the second half en route to a 24-point win.

It was another blowout win for the favourite in Wednesday’s other WNBA game, as the Chicago Sky (-10) beat the Indiana Fever 92-76.

Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 24 points in the win as the Sky covered easily.

Isles book their ticket

The New York Islanders (+120) beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to win their second-round series.

New York was +170 to win the series.

It marks the first time in more than three decades that the Islanders have made it this far in consecutive seasons.

“They’re built for the playoffs, they’re a very strong team and the #NHLBruins got a real strong taste of it...”@CraigJButton & @dutchysc on the #Isles punching their semifinal ticket and their chances vs. the defending #StanleyCup champs: https://t.co/7TNs7YYr8b#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/YJWGKNcy8v — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 10, 2021

Brock Nelson led the way on Wednesday night with two goals, including the eventual game winner.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Josh Bailey each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves.

The Islanders will meet the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the final four for the second year in a row.

Getting the deciding marker as part of a 2-goal performance in his team's series-clinching 6-2 win vs the Bruins on Wednesday, Brock Nelson now finds himself tied behind only 3 players on this legendary list of clutch #StanleyCup Playoff scorers in @NYIslanders franchise history pic.twitter.com/iSERFwJDFZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 10, 2021

It’s only the second time in the last 20 years that the same teams have met in the final four in consecutive postseasons.

Tampa Bay is one of 13 teams that the Isles have played at least twice in the playoffs all-time.

The Lightning are also the only team from that group that the Islanders have never beat in a best-of-seven.

Tampa Bay opened at -225 to win the series – the comeback on the Isles is +180.

Updated Stanley Cup futures

There are now five teams remaining in the postseason, with three of the final four spots locked in.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens have all advanced to the final four.

From @CraigJButton, @PierreVLeBrun & @GlennSchiiler:



What Bob Gainey’s words of encouragement mean to this Canadiens team and how Vincent Damphousse draws some parallels to the ‘93 #StanleyCup champs - https://t.co/ZPshwacxtN#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/L4XLPO3oyA — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 10, 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their best-of-seven with Game 6 set for tonight.

Vegas is a -140 favourite for tonight’s game on home ice.

With potentially two chances to end the series, the Golden Knights are now -315 to advance.

In terms of Stanley Cup futures, Tampa Bay has emerged as the favourite at +200 with Vegas at +210 and Colorado at +425.

The Islanders are currently +550 to win the Cup.

The Canadiens still have the longest odds of the remaining teams at +850, as they wait for the winner of the Golden Knights and Avalanche.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.