Morning Coffee: Cowboys pick off Hill four times in TNF win

The Taysom Hill experience resumed in New Orleans on Thursday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys took full advantage.

The Cowboys (-6.5) picked off Hill four times in a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints – their most in a single game since 2010.

Anybody that bet on the Saints had to be frustrated by their inability to capitalize on a couple of opportunities to claw their way back into the game in the fourth quarter and at least cover.

Hill threw three of his four interceptions in the final frame, including a 29-yard pick-six to Carlos Watkins.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hill finished the game with a completion percentage over expectation of minus-21 per cent.

For perspective, that’s the fourth-worst completion percentage over expectation in any game this season.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

While neither offence looked very good on Thursday night, the Cowboys made fewer mistakes and were able to capitalize on the turnovers forced by their defence.

Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

With Dallas leading 13-0 in the third quarter, Tony Pollard delivered a 58-yard touchdown run to break the game open, and the pick-six by Watkins late in the fourth quarter spoiled any opportunity for a Saints’ back door cover.

The Cowboys improved to 6-0 against the spread versus opponents with losing records this season.

Dallas is also 5-1 ATS on the road.

The total stayed under 45.5.

On the flip side, New Orleans has dropped five straight for the first time in the Sean Payton era.

We might have to stop calling Sean Payton a great offensive mind if he continues to try and convince us that Taysom Hill is a starting NFL quarterback. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 3, 2021

The Saints were +280 to make the playoffs entering last night’s game.

As of this morning, New Orleans is +400 to make the postseason.

Grizzlies Set NBA Margin Of Victory Record

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as an 11-point favourite.

They went on to win by 73 points.

The Grizzlies beat Oklahoma City 152-79 – the largest win margin for any game in NBA history.

Grizzlies fans were chanting "DEFENSE" with a 78-point lead 😅 pic.twitter.com/pcEdsp6n6M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2021

Memphis became the first team in NBA history to outscore its opponent by 15+ points in all four quarters.

In fact, the Grizzlies bench outscored the entire Thunder roster 93-79.

ICYMI, last night the Grizzlies set an NBA record for the largest margin of victory, beating the Thunder by 73.



Memphis' bench (93) had more points than OKC as a team (79), the 1st time ever a team's bench outscored its opponent by double digits. pic.twitter.com/wClt6rzdC0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2021

Shout out to anybody that bet Memphis before tip on the easiest win and cover of the NBA season.

Suns Cruise To 18th Straight Win

Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each scored 19 points off the bench as the Phoenix Suns (-11) cruised to a 114-103 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night to extend their win streak to 18 in a row.

While the Suns pushed as an 11-point favourite, they are off to their best 22-game start in franchise history at 19-3.

Phoenix will have a chance to match the longest win streak by a team that lost in the NBA Finals in the previous season tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns are 3-1 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

However, as of this morning, Phoenix is a seven-point underdog for tonight’s game at Golden State.

Senators Upset Hurricanes

On a night in which NHL favourites went 7-3, the Ottawa Senators delivered the biggest of three upsets.

Anton Forsberg made 47 saves, Alex Formenton scored twice, and Josh Norris scored the game winner as the Senators (+290) beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

The Chicago Blackhawks (+172) beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout.

It was Chicago’s third road win in 11 road games this season.

The San Jose Sharks (+116) beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime.

The Islanders have now lost nine straight to fall to 5-10-3 this season.

