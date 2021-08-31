Morning Coffee: Shapovalov, Andreescu set for action at US Open

Gilbert on what he wants to see from Andreescu, Shapovalov and FAA at US Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced with wins on Day 1 at the US Open.

Three more Canadians will have the opportunity to join them in the second round on Tuesday.

Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil and Bianca Andreescu are set to compete on Day 2 at Flushing Meadows.

Shapovalov, who became the first Canadian man ever to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open last year, is -1400 to beat Federico Delbonis in his opening match.

Shapovalov is currently the seventh choice to win the men’s singles title at 50-1.

Pospisil is a +130 underdog versus Fabio Fognini.

Meanwhile, Andreescu is -210 to advance with a win over Viktorija Golubic in her opener.

The 2019 US Open champion recently told TSN’s Mark Roe that she feels great heading into the tournament.

Still, there seems to be some concern about Andreescu’s status among those betting US Open futures.

On Aug. 24, Andreescu was +1400 to win the women’s singles title. One week later, she’s +2200 to win it.

You can watch the first-round matches for all three Canadians live on TSN.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

US Open Day 2

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for the Calendar Grand Slam tonight on TSN1 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

Djokovic is -10000 to win his opener. He’s -600 to win without dropping a set.

At -150 to win the men’s singles title, Djokovic closed as the largest pre-tournament betting favourite to win the US Open since Roger Federer won it at -200 in 2007.

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 on the women’s side will also be in action as Ashleigh Barty clashes with Vera Zvonareva.

Barty, who is the favourite to win the women’s singles title at +360, is -2800 to win her opening match.

Blue Jays beat up on Orioles

Robbie Ray had 10 strikeouts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Toronto was -360 on the money line at first pitch.

Ray, who gave up two earned in seven innings of work for the win, remains the third choice to win the American League Cy Young award at +440.

The Blue Jays have outscored Baltimore by 29 runs in their first 10 meetings this season.

Toronto is currently -310 ML for tonight’s rematch, with Hyun Jin Ryu scheduled to start opposite Keegan Akin for the Orioles.

Ohtani hits 42nd home run

MLB favourites went a combined 8-3 on Monday.

The Los Angeles Angels pulled off one of those three upsets, as Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run of the season in an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees.

Monday marks the 3rd time this season Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. all homered on the same day.



Ohtani remains the overwhelming favourite to win AL MVP at -3500. Guerrero Jr. is the second choice at +1500.

NCAA Football Week 1

The NCAA football season got underway this past weekend with a handful of Week 0 games.

Nebraska and Illinois stayed under. UCONN and Fresno State stayed under. Hawaii and UCLA stayed under. UTEP and New Mexico State stayed under.

Southern Utah beat San Jose State 45-14 in the late game to get to the over 57.5.

By that point, I was already Reading Between The Lines with Aaron Bronsteter for UFC Fight Night after a comfortable 4-0 start to the college football season.

Suffice to say, it was a great Saturday.

Will the trend towards the under continue in Week 1?

Consensus lines to start the week:

•Ohio St -14, 66 @ Minnesota

•Alabama -19, 62 vs Miami

•Georgia vs Clemson -3, 52

•LSU -3.5, 66 at UCLA

•Notre Dame -7.5, 56 at Florida St

•Indiana at Iowa -3.5, 46.5

•UNC -5.5, 64 at Va Tech

•Penn St at Wisconsin -5.5, 50#correction — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) August 30, 2021

There are five matchups featuring AP-ranked teams on Saturday, which is the most ever for Week 1.

That slate includes Alabama versus Miami Saturday afternoon, followed by Georgia taking Clemson on Saturday night.

The one bet that I’ve already locked in for Week 1? Alabama -10 first half versus Miami.

The Tide lost several key pieces again, with Mac Jones, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris all leaving for the NFL in the off-season.

Still, Alabama reloads every year and Nick Saban will enter 2021 with another potential star quarterback in Bryce Young, capable running backs in Trey Sanders and Jase McClellan, and a wide receiver from Brampton, Ont., that I can’t wait to see in action this season in John Metchie.

The defence is loaded with talent again.

Plus, Saban and his staff will have had plenty of time to prepare that first punch for Miami.

The Tide are the obvious favourite to win the national championship at +260.

With so much on the line in Week 1 of the college football season, I can’t wait for Saturday to roll around.