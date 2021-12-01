The Winnipeg Blue Bombers entered the 2021 CFL season as the fifth choice to win the Grey Cup at +800.

By the time that Week 5 rolled around, they were the consensus favourite to win it all.

The Blue Bombers have remained at the top of the board ever since.

On Monday, I pointed out that it might be last call to jump on Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup at +100 odds.

The fact that the Blue Bombers would be favoured by at least a touchdown in each of their final two games factored into my reasoning, since at the very least a bet on Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup at even money would leave bettors with a chance to bet the other side at plus money as long as they made it to Hamilton healthy.

We’ve seen that number move over the past couple of days.

As of this morning, the Blue Bombers are now -130 to win the Grey Cup.

The number for the Toronto Argonauts hasn’t moved, as the host of the Eastern Final remains at +400 to win it all.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ odds lengthened from +400 to +450.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Grey Cup odds lengthened from +400 to +550.

We also got our first look at the early lines for both the Eastern and Western Finals.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021.

Early Lines For Eastern, Western Finals

While some spots opened with the Tiger-Cats as a small favourite for the Eastern Final, that game is now a pick’em at most spots.

The total is set at 46.5.

The Argonauts, which won three of the four head-to-head regular season meetings and will have home field advantage on Sunday, also went 3-1 ATS versus Hamilton this season.

After a season of not even making the playoffs, the @TorontoArgos find themselves in the East final against the Tiger-Cats.



Toronto GM Michael "Pinball" Clemons joins @JayOnSC to discuss his team's turnaround this year and what he expects from Hamilton: https://t.co/U1sdYrIEJx pic.twitter.com/m8QOVFrqJQ — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) November 30, 2021

The forecast is currently calling for clear skies with the game time temperature at three degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is a 7.5-point favourite versus Saskatchewan.

The Blue Bombers won and covered in each of their two games against the Roughriders, outscoring them a combined 56-17 in those two wins.

The forecast in Winnipeg is currently calling for minus-4 with snow showers expected right around game time.

While I bet the Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup on Monday, I’m a little less confident taking them to win by more than a touchdown this early in the week, in a game that could be significantly impacted by the weather.

College Football Playoff Rankings Update

Michigan was the big winner when the College Football Playoff selection committee released its fifth and final in-season rankings on Tuesday night.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

The Wolverines earned their highest ever playoff ranking as they climbed three spots to No. 2, trailing only No. 1 Georgia.

Michigan can clinch its first playoff appearance with a win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

The Wolverines are a 10.5-point favourite for that contest.

Dialed in.

Focused.

Preparing for the Big Ten Championship. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1Jcq0XbDUv — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Alabama remained at No. 3, followed by Cincinnati at No. 4.

The Crimson Tide have been favoured in 92 straight games dating back to 2015, but they are a 6.5-point underdog for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game versus Georgia.

Overall, Alabama has been favored in 164 of its past 165 games, going 149-16 straight up and winning six national championships during that stretch under coach Nick Saban.



Every other FBS team has been an underdog in at least 15 games during that span.https://t.co/WkpNeekPO3 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 29, 2021

Finally, the Bearcats will likely have the most on the line when they take on Houston as a 10.5-point favourite in the AAC title game on Saturday.

Cincinnati will almost certainly clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Cougars, but a loss will open the door for Oklahoma State or Notre Dame to jump them.

The University of Cincinnati is now the only College Football Playoff contender in Ohio. — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 27, 2021

Speaking of Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are on the outside looking in on the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, but they are among the top four choices to win the NCAA FBS Championship.

As of this morning, Georgia (-250), Alabama (+800) and Michigan (+900) are the top three choices to win the national title.

Oklahoma State is the fourth choice on that list at +1400, followed by Cincinnati at +1600.

After a rollercoaster NCAA football season, it will all come down to Saturday to see who is in and who is out.

Suns Beat Warriors For Perfect November

The Phoenix Suns (-2.5) beat the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday night to match a franchise record with their 17th straight win.

The Suns win the battle atop the West against the Warriors ☀️



Phoenix has tied its longest win streak in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/OGxkDiVWam — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2021

The Suns matched the best 21-game start in franchise history at 18-3.

Phoenix went 16-0 in the month of November, becoming just the seventh team in NBA history to go 16-0 or better in a calendar month.

NBA favourites went 3-1 straight up on Tuesday night, but 2-2 against the spread.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.