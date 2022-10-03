Morning Coffee: FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football My primary focus is to pick up where I left off last night with a 5-1 run to close out Sunday and improve to 17-7 with my best bets for Week 4. That means finding another winner with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football. So, it’s time to pour another cup and get to work.

Welcome to October!

While we officially turned the page on the calendar on Saturday, this is my first Morning Coffee column of the month, and I’ll start it with a confession:

There’s no such thing as too much coffee today.

Between work commitments, family life, and putting the finishing touches on a home renovation project that was supposed to be complete in August, I’ll be the first to admit it feels like I don’t have much left in the tank at this moment.

That will change.

In the meantime, my primary focus is to pick up where I left off last night with a 5-1 run to close out Sunday and improve to 17-7 with my best bets for Week 4.

That means finding another winner with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

So, it’s time to pour another cup and get to work.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday October 3rd, 2022.

FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

At first glance earlier this week, my initial inclination was to bet the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers outright as a +104 money line underdog tonight.

The 49ers are 1-2 after ugly losses to the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos over the first three weeks.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 1-of-10 on third down in last week’s loss to Denver.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that LT Trent Williams will be sidelined “some time” due to a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Most importantly, Trent Williams is sidelined with a high ankle sprain, while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are both questionable on the defensive side of the football.

However, San Francisco opened as a 1.5-point home favourite at FanDuel for tonight’s game, and that number hasn’t moved.

So how could a 1-2 team that is banged up and coming off an ugly loss be a short favourite against the defending Super Bowl champions?

The 49ers have won six straight regular season meetings against the Rams.

Jimmy G’s 11 touchdown passes versus LA are his second-most versus any single opponent since he arrived in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford didn’t throw a touchdown pass in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The good news for the Rams is that he also didn’t throw an interception after he threw five picks in their first two games.

Can Stafford avoid turning the football over tonight?

No game today.

Biggest game tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/GKxn3atosV — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) October 2, 2022

I’m not willing to bet on it.

However, I do think he can get the football to his favourite target enough to make Cooper Kupp over 93.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Kupp is coming off a down performance after he finished with four receptions for 44 yards on six targets in last week’s win over the Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp in his last 24 games:

206 receptions, 2,705 yards, 26 TD.



An average of 8.6 receptions, 113 yards and a touchdown per game. Absurdity. pic.twitter.com/G0iptLP9Fn — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) September 26, 2022

The last time he finished with fewer than 62 receiving yards in a football game, Kupp bounced back with nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s playoffs.

Also, Kupp absolutely dominated the 49ers last season.

Cooper Kupp is ready to dominate 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nupz3Z2rdl — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 1, 2022

In their first regular season meeting, he had 11 catches for 122 yards on 13 targets.

In their second meeting, he had seven catches for 118 yards on seven targets.

Then in the NFC Championship Game, he finished with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets.

Cooper Kupp showing up to save my fantasy team every single week @FantasyAlarm pic.twitter.com/0Dfhbgt8EQ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 25, 2022

I understand that Kupp’s receiving yards total is somewhat inflated at 93.5, but the reality is that he has gone over that mark in 16 of his last 19 games dating back to last season.

I’ll make Kupp over 93.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best bet for Monday Night Football.

Judge Remains At 61 With Four Games To Go

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a career-high three strikeouts in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering the final series of the regular season, Judge is still at 61 home runs with four games remaining.

WHY DID THEY SHOW ME AARON JUDGE WHEN I WANTED TO WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL. THATS BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/TLNjLwskR2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 2, 2022

The New York Yankees will open their final series against the Texas Rangers tonight.

Judge will face Martin Perez, who is expected to get the start for the Texas Rangers.

Judge is 1-for-9 all-time with zero home runs versus Perez in his career.

Aaron Judge now has a 30-game on-base streak. That's the longest in the AL this season. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 2, 2022

FanDuel has Judge to hit a home run at +250.

Judge to hit 2+ home runs is +2100.

Meanwhile, Judge to hit a home run and the Yankees to win is +348 at FanDuel this morning.

With time running out, it will be very interesting to see if Judge can hit one more bomb and end up with sole possession of the AL single-season home run record.