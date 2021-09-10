Leylah Annie Fernandez is a Grand Slam finalist.

The 19-year-old has defied the odds every single step of the way.

Fernandez defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the US Open final.

She became just the fourth Canadian to reach a singles major final, and the first since Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019.

There’s no chance you could have convinced me that I’d be watching anything other than the NFL on the opening night of the regular season, but a split screen with tennis and football was a simple compromise.

Fernandez has become appointment television. She’s that good.

And betting on Fernandez to beat the odds again made the experience that much better.

Fernandez’s fairytale run continues

Who saw this coming?

Fernandez, a 300-to-1 long shot to win the US Open when the tournament started, has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents en route to the final.

🇯🇵 [3] Osaka was the defending #USOpen champ



🇩🇪 [16] Kerber was the 2016 #USOpen champ, who had won 17 of 19 matches



🇺🇦 [5] Svitolina was riding a nine match win streak



🇧🇾 [2] Sabalenka was leading the @WTA in wins this year



🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez beat them all — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 10, 2021

Three of those opponents were ranked in the top five.

Now the teenage star is one final upset away from a Grand Slam title.

Based on the numbers alone, Fernandez’s win over Sabalenka was only her second biggest upset of the tournament.

Leylah Annie Fernandez continued to defy the odds by defeating Aryna Sabalenka to reach the US Open final on Thursday night. It was her fourth straight upset win at +230 or longer odds. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/KMsr96PPAs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 10, 2021

Fernandez was +300 to beat Sabalenka. She was +370 to pull off the upset when she beat Naomi Osaka in the third round.

After her remarkable run, Fernandez opened at shorter odds to win her final versus Emma Raducanu than she was listed at for any of her matches since she beat Kaia Kanepi in the second round as a -155 favourite.

The giant slayer continues!! I just finished watching @leylahfernandez knock off the number 2 player in the world to advance to the Finals!! 🔥 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2021

Raducanu, who defeated Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in the other women’s semifinal, opened at -160 to win the final. The comeback on Fernandez is +135.

For perspective, that’s the same number that Fernandez closed at when she beat Ana Konjuh in the first round of the tournament.

🇨🇦Leylah Annie Fernandez could be found at 300-1 to win the US Open before the tournament started.



Emma Raducanu was 40-1.



Now, they will meet in the US Open final. #USOpen https://t.co/BwmdLBI4Cv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 10, 2021

The 19-year-old pulled off four consecutive significant upsets en route to the final.

Oddsmakers are giving her as good of a chance or better to win this match than they gave her in any match since the second round of this year’s US Open.

The women’s final goes Saturday on TSN.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will get his chance to book a spot in the men’s final when he meets Daniil Medvedev later today.

Medvedev is an overwhelming favourite at -720. Auger-Aliassime is +500 to advance.

The winner of that match will play the winner of the other semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the final.

Djokovic is -275 to advance. The comeback on Zverev is +215.

Whatever happens next, it’s been an incredible run for Canadians at the US Open.

Bucs survive with narrow win

If you parlayed Fernandez and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFL opener on Thursday night, the tennis match was supposed to be the sweat.

Instead, it was the Buccaneers that went down to the wire and only narrowly pulled out the victory.

Ryan Succop made a 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left to propel Tampa Bay to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL FOOTBALL IS BACK



Dak and Brady dueled it out on opening night that ended in a Bucs win 👏 pic.twitter.com/s8cDuoLaEQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2021

Defending Super Bowl champions improved to 7-1 straight up in their last eight season openers.

The total went well over 53.5.

Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns as he improved to 6-0 all-time versus Dallas.

Dak Prescott and Tom Brady put on a show, throwing for a combined 782 yards and seven touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/VoPk4DnTNp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

If you bet the Buccaneers on the money line, a sweetheart teaser, as your survivor pool pick or in a wins pool, you’re happy with the win.

If you bet on Tampa Bay to cover, that had to be hard to watch. Dallas covered easily as a 9.5-point underdog.

Still, if you’re a Cowboys fans, you must consider last night’s result a potential win that got away.

.@timthetatman tweeted this before the Bucs got the ball back and scored to win the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/Keq3bhWCs4 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2021

Dak Prescott threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn’t sacked once.

The Dallas defence forced four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers ran up the meter with 11 penalties for 106 yards.

Despite all of that, Dallas lost the game.

A pair of missed field goals and a missed extra point by Greg Zuerlein didn’t help, although one of those missed kicks was a 60-yard attempt before the end of the first half.

Mike McCarthy’s conservative approach didn’t help either.

Zuerlein missed a field goal from the 13-yard line. He also made a field goal from the three-yard line. The Cowboys could have come away with a pair of touchdowns on those two red-zone trips. Instead, they came away with three points.

Good morning — The Dallas Cowboys have the worst record in the NFL. — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) September 10, 2021

Sure, if you bet on them to cover, you’re happy with the result.

But if you’re a Cowboys’ fan, that’s a tough Week 1 loss to swallow when you consider just how close they were to opening the season with an upset win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Blue Jays complete sweep of Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in baseball. Their timing couldn’t be better.

The Blue Jays (+105) beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a four-game series sweep.

This is a remarkable stat:

The Yankees were swept in 4 games by the Blue Jays & never had a lead.



It's the 1st time the Yanks never led in a 4+ game series since June 23-25, 1924, against the Washington Senators.



They played 1,250 series of 4+ games since then & led in every one. (h/t @eliassports) pic.twitter.com/DkNvPkAlbC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2021

Toronto went 6-11 from Aug. 10 through Aug. 27.

Since then, the Blue Jays have won eight straight and 11 of their last 12 to climb within a half-game of the American League Wild Card.

Now they’ll travel for a four-game series against one of the worst teams in baseball in the Baltimore Orioles.

Players in AL HISTORY with a 40+ HR, 100 RBI season before turning 23:



1) Joe DiMaggio (1937)

2) Juan Gonzalez (1992)

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2021) pic.twitter.com/zujahprE3o — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 10, 2021

While Toronto is streaking, the Yankees are suddenly headed in the opposite direction following six straight losses.

New York went 13-0 from Aug. 14 through Aug. 27. Since then, the Yankees are 2-10.

As of this morning, the Blue Jays now have a 52.4 per cent chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

New York is down to a 56.5 per cent chance to make the playoffs.

