First look at 2022 World Series futures

The Atlanta Braves are 2021 World Series champions.

The Braves clinched their first World Series title since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta’s streak of 16 consecutive playoff appearances without winning a title, the longest drought in MLB history, is over.

The Braves hit a franchise-record 23 home runs this postseason, 12 of which were hit by the four players the team added in July in Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Joc Pederson.

For perspective, Atlanta was +5000 to win it all at the MLB trade deadline.

Soler opened the scoring in Game 6 with a three-run homer in the third inning.

Soler, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the summer, became the third World Series MVP to play for a different team in the same season.

He was +600 to win World Series MVP entering Game 6.

Here's the Morning Coffee Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021.

Braves win World Series

It would be an understatement to say that the Braves defied the odds with their World Series championship run.

Atlanta was 44-45 at the All-Star Break. That .494 win percentage matches the worst by a World Series champion all-time.

Worst winning percentages at the All-Star Break of a season (1933-) by a #WorldSeries champ:

.494- Cardinals (39-40 in 1964)

.494- @Braves (44-45 this year)

.512- Royals (44-42 in 1985)

.516- Marlins (49-46 in 2003)

.528- Nationals (47-42 in 2019)

.533- Cardinals (49-43 in 2011) pic.twitter.com/EjSJRK6ST6 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 3, 2021

The Braves finished the regular season with 88 wins, which is tied for the fourth-fewest wins by a World Series champion in a non-shortened season all-time.

Atlanta was +5000 to win it all at the MLB trade deadline and +1200 to win it all entering the postseason.

The @Braves are the first team with 10+ Ks, 0 BB and 0 R allowed in a #WorldSeries clinching game.

Once they got there, their path to a championship was as difficult as it gets.

The Braves are the first team in MLB history to win three series in a single postseason in which the opposing team had at least seven more regular-season wins than they did, and just the second team to beat three 95-win teams in a single playoff.

Atlanta was an underdog to win all three rounds, including +125 to beat Houston in the World Series.

Atlanta lost Ronald Acuña & Mike Soroka to injuries.



Not giving up, they traded for Joc & Eddie Rosario.



By August 6, they were finally above .500. They won their division, then eliminated the Brewers, Dodgers, and Astros.



And now the Braves are WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/CpwTYYaEFQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, 2022 World Series futures were posted last night after the Braves clinched the title.

Atlanta opened at +1400 to repeat as World Series champions.

While we still have the NFL, NHL and NBA, I’m personally sad to see the end of the sports equinox for 2021.

2022 World Series futures

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened as the favourite to win the 2022 World Series at +550. The Dodgers opened the 2021 season at +350 to win it all.

The defending American League champion Astros are right behind the Dodgers at +700. Contrast that with last season when Houston opened at +2200 to win it all.

The Chicago White Sox are the third choice at +1000, which is the exact same number they opened at in 2021.

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees round out the top five choices, with both clubs listed at +1200 to win it all.

For Toronto, that’s a significant bump from their odds to win the World Series entering the 2021 season at +2200.

The Blue Jays went 91-71 this season, finishing four wins clear of their futures win total at 87.

Miller stays perfect versus former team

J.T. Miller took matters into his own hands against his former team in overtime on Tuesday night.

Miller scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks (+115) beat the New York Rangers 3-2.

Miller improved to 8-0-0 all-time against the Rangers.

Vancouver’s win was one of four upsets on Tuesday night as NHL favourites went 5-4.

The Nashville Predators (+130) pulled off the biggest upset with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames in overtime.

The Winnipeg Jets (-105) beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-205) took care of business on home ice with a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Auston Matthews, who was +115 to score a goal at any time, scored twice to help the Maple Leafs improve to 4-0 all-time versus Vegas.

It was another clean sweep for “Mystic Mike” Mike Johnson, who continues to earn that nickname.

"Mystic Mike" @mike_p_johnson does it again!



Maple Leafs ML ✅

Auston Matthews Over 3.5 Shots ✅

Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points ✅



3/3! 🧹🧹@TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/t2modrUoZ6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 3, 2021

Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Montreal Canadiens (-140) blanked the Detroit Red Wings 3-0.

Allen has posted a shutout in two of his three wins this season, with a combined 0.33 GAA in the three wins. He owns a 3.72 GAA in six losses.

College Football Playoff rankings released

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were released by the selection committee on Tuesday night.

To nobody’s surprise, the Georgia Bulldogs are at No. 1.

The undefeated Bulldogs remain the betting favourite to win the national championship at -110.

Alabama is the No. 2 team and the second choice to win the national championship at +350.

For the 3rd time, the top 2 teams in the CFP rankings are from the same conference:



*2021 Week 1: Georgia and Alabama

*2017 Week 2: Georgia and Alabama

*2017 Week 1: Georgia and Alabama pic.twitter.com/gnfXLLQIAs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2021

After that is where it gets fun.

Ohio State is the third choice to win the national championship according to oddsmakers at +400, but they debuted at No. 5 in the committee rankings.

On the flip side, Big Ten rival Michigan State opens at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, despite being a ridiculous 80-to-1 to win the national championship.

Oregon, which is +3000 to win the national title, debuted at No. 4 in the rankings. No. 6 Cincinnati is +5000 to win it all.

Despite being a perfect 9-0, Oklahoma debuted at No. 8 in the initial committee rankings.

Contrast that with the national championship odds, where the Sooners are the fourth choice to win it all at +2000.

A lot will change between now and January, but it’s always fun to compare and contrast where the committee, the oddsmakers and the betting public think these teams should rank.