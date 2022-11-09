Morning Coffee: Georgia Back At The Top Of College Football Playoff Rankings ​How about a little MACtion on a Tuesday night on TSN to get the party started this week? Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ohio Bobcats to a 37-21 win over the Miami RedHawks last night on our network. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday November 9th, 2022.

Anybody who bet Ohio and the over, which jumped from 50.5 to 52 at FanDuel during the final countdown to kick-off, cashed their tickets.

While it was fun to bet the Bobcats, the big story in college football last night was the change at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Last week, it was Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in that order at the top of the rankings.

This week, Georgia is back on top with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU rounding out the top four.

Each of the top four teams in the CFP rankings are undefeated right now.

However, that is already guaranteed to change, with a Big Ten showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on the horizon at the end of the month.

After a win over No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday, it only makes sense that Georgia is back at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings this week.

The Bulldogs are the fifth defending champion in the playoff era to be ranked No. 1 in the rankings the following season.

THERE'S A NEW NO. 1 IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS❗️@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/l9dhnz6Ld6 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 9, 2022

While three of those four teams made it back to the national championship game, none were able to repeat as champions.

Still, it should be no surprise that Georgia is the favourite to win the FBS Championship once again at -120 at FanDuel.

Ohio State is right behind them at +250 to win the title.

The Buckeyes set an FBS record with their 70th straight game with 20+ points and move to 9-0 in the process 😤 pic.twitter.com/5gNbppUnmv — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2022

Michigan is the third choice to win the national championship at +800.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are tied for first place in the Big Ten East at 6-0.

Ohio State will play Indiana and Maryland the next two weeks.

Michigan will play Nebraska and Illinois.

After that, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will clash at Ohio Stadium in a potential first-place showdown on November 26th.

(2) Ohio State and (3) Michigan are both top 3 in the updated CFP rankings.



“The Game” is going to be massive. pic.twitter.com/wMycZaZqTQ — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, TCU is back in the top four for the first time since 2014.

Despite being a perfect 9-0 heading into this week’s showdown with No. 18 Texas, the Horned Frogs are still considered a major long shot to win the national championship at +8000 at FanDuel.

These teams's offenses are on another level 📈💪



Which offense has impressed you the most this season? pic.twitter.com/JCjh2IgahU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2022

Seven teams have shorter odds to win the title, including Tennessee (+1400), Oregon (+2500), LSU (+4000) and USC (+6000).

That’s a testament to the strength of the teams at the top of the rankings, especially considering TCU is moving forward with a potential win-and-in outlook heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

It’s also worth mentioning that at this point, it looks like Alabama could miss the playoffs for the first time ever.

Despite that, the Tide are also +8000 to win the national championship at FanDuel – the exact same odds at TCU.

Underdogs Dominate Tuesday’s NHL Slate

With no NBA, the MACtion and the NHL were in the spotlight last night.

Hopefully if you bet on hockey, you didn’t bet chalk.

NHL underdogs went 8-3 straight up on Tuesday night, with the Arizona Coyotes pulling off the biggest upset of the night with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Underdogs went 8-3 SU in the NHL on Tuesday, with the Coyotes (+195) winning 4-1 as the biggest dog on the board. pic.twitter.com/avGB3s8kyY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 9, 2022

Tonight, we get four NHL games and a full slate of NBA action, including a clash between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets on TSN.

Coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, FanDuel currently has the Raptors as a 10-point favourite for tonight’s game.