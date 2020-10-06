The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers both improved to 4-0 with wins on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs and Packers joined the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills at 4-0, while the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated at 3-0 after their Week 4 contest was postponed.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020.

Chiefs D Steps Up In Win Over Patriots

It took the Chiefs (-11.5) a little longer than usual to hit their stride on offence in Monday’s 26-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Kansas City, which scored 34 points in last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, didn’t find the end zone until the final minute of the third quarter. Then they scored 21 points in the final 16 minutes of regulation.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 236 yards and two touchdowns.

A win is a win! How bout that defense tho! #4-0 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, it was the defence that really stepped up in the win with a pair of sacks and three interceptions, including a pick-six with 8:48 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to start 4-0 or better in four straight seasons.

Tonyan Time

Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan stole the prime time Monday Night Football spotlight with a breakout performance as the Packers (-5.5) beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-16.

Tonyan led all pass catchers with six receptions for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Robert Tonyan, with three touchdown catches tonight, now had five touchdowns in four games this season.



Jimmy Graham had the same number of touchdowns in 32 games with the Packers (2018-19). https://t.co/zw08R24Ntx — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 6, 2020

Hopefully you read our Monday Night Football preview from Chris Amberley, who identified Tonyan as a smart sleeper pick for anybody looking for some help on the final night of the week.

Aaron Rodgers finished with 327 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay improved to 4-0, which brings us to this:

NFL Power Rankings

There are six remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

Right now, it’s the defending Super Bowl champions and then everybody else.

Kansas City is clearly the best team in football, which is reflected in their Super Bowl odds being shortened all the way to +350.

With the first four weeks in the books, here is my first set of power rankings at the quarter pole with each team’s updated Super Bowl odds:

1.Kansas City Chiefs +350 (4-0)

The defending Super Bowl champions have strung together back-to-back double-digit wins over the Ravens and Patriots the last two weeks. The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 before they visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, which could very well be a battle of undefeated AFC teams.

2. Baltimore Ravens +500 (3-1)

The bad news is that Lamar Jackson didn’t look great moving the football through the air in a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team. The good news is that he still made some big plays with both his arm and his legs. He also still has plenty of time left to work on his accuracy and timing with his receivers. Baltimore will host the Cincinnati Bengals this week. The schedule gets much tougher after that, and it will be interesting to see how Jackson and the Ravens pass game fares. Right now I’m not willing to move them down this list based on one loss to Kansas City, regardless of how ugly it was.

3. Seattle Seahawks +1000 (4-0)

It’s not a coincidence that Seattle has become the Super Bowl favourite out of the NFC at the same time that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has emerged as the MVP favourite. Wilson has thrown for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 75.2 per cent of his pass attempts for 9.4 yards per pass. Seattle’s defence has struggled, but if I had to put my money on one team from the NFC right now it would have to be the Seahawks, based on the level that Wilson and the offence has performed.

4. Green Bay Packers +1200 (4-0)

No Davante Adams. No Allen Lazard. No problem for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers is up to 1,212 pass yards and 13 touchdowns after another strong performance against the Falcons on Monday night. Green Bay enters its bye as one of two remaining undefeated NFC teams.

5. Buffalo Bills +1600 (4-0)

The Bills play in the same conference as the Chiefs and Ravens, plus their schedule hasn’t been very difficult so far, but I still think they are most deserving of the final spot on this list. Stefon Diggs leads the NFL with 403 receiving yards, while Allen ranks second in both passing yards and touchdown passes this season. The defence remains a work in progress, but the fact that this offence has played at the level it has through four weeks is the biggest story here. Buffalo’s schedule gets much more difficult with their next two games against a pair of undefeated opponents in the Titans and Chiefs.

Championship Basketball Doubleheader

TSN has you covered with all of the NBA and WNBA action on Tuesday night.

First up, Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm (-8.5) will have a chance to clinch a championship in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.

You can catch that game on TSN3 and TSN5 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Later on, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5) will attempt to take a 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers are -140 to win this series in five games, which translates to a 58.3 per cent implied probability.

Miami is still +1100 to come back and win the series, just an 8.3 per cent implied win probability.

You can see that game across the TSN Network at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.