We are nine days away from Super Bowl LV.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still a consensus -3 favourite, although it’s worth noting that a couple of spots have the defending Super Bowl champs at -3.5.

The consensus total remains 56.5, although you can find it as low as 56 and as high as 57 as of this morning.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Jan. 29, 2021.

North Division Update

Betting favourites went 11-2 in the NHL on Thursday night, including a clean sweep in the North Division.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (-130) edged out the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a game that saw the two teams combine for four goals in the third period, including the winner from Auston Matthews on the power play with 6:23 remaining in the third period.

Not only did Auston Matthews' 4-3 marker against the Oilers on Thursday night prove to be the game winner, it also gave him 40 for his career on the power play. That's tied him for the most on this list of young, notable PP snipers in @MapleLeafs franchise history #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mwVh06GJzk — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 29, 2021

Jason Spezza, William Nylander and Wayne Simmonds all found the back of the net for Toronto.

Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals while Connor McDavid chipped in a couple of assists, but it wasn’t enough for Edmonton to avoid falling to 3-6-0 on the season.

The blundering World Juniors penalty music returned for Gord and Ray once again! 🎶 MORE: https://t.co/FgSPUmPZ6Q pic.twitter.com/YNJI1Eo3Yt — BarDown (@BarDown) January 29, 2021

The Montreal Canadiens (-130) kept the pressure on the North Division-leading Maple Leafs with a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Habs.

Carey Price appeared primed for a shutout until Milan Lucic scored with less than two minutes to go.

Montreal challenged for offside on the play and lost, resulting in a good goal and a Flames power play. Rasmus Andersson was able to bury a second goal past Price with 23 seconds left in regulation.

The Canadiens are two points back of Toronto for first place in the division but with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (-145) completed the three-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators with a 4-1 win.

Burying 2 of his team's 4 goals in a win vs the Senators on Thursday, Brock Boeser topped the 80 career goal mark in the process. From the start of an NHL player's career, his path to the mark is the 4th fastest on this @Canucks franchise list of scoring standouts #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/l1BvRtRMWW — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 29, 2021

Brock Boeser led the way with two goals and an assist. Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist.

Vancouver outscored Ottawa 16-3 in the three-game set.

The Canucks improved to 5-5-0 heading into a six-game road trip that will feature one game against the Winnipeg Jets, two in Montreal and then three in Toronto to close it out.

Best Of The Rest

The Carolina Hurricanes (+130) pulled out a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on home ice while the Washington Capitals (+110) beat the New York Islanders 6-3 as another home dog in the only two upsets on Thursday night.

The New York Rangers (-120) snapped a four-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on a goal from rookie first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere in overtime.

Lalalalalalalalalalafreniere with the Welcome to the show moment scoring his 1st NHL goal #OTwinner #nyr — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) January 29, 2021

Lafreniere became the first player taken first overall to score his first career goal in overtime.

Held pointless through his first six games, Lafreniere finally broke through with the game winner and a career-high four shots on goal.

Fantasy managers that took him fairly high in drafts with the hope that he could deliver right away are hoping it’s the start of something special for the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron continued his hot streak with two goals in the Boston Bruins’ (-130) 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With four goals and two assists over his past four games, Bergeron is up to five goals and eight points in seven games this season.

Finally, Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, including the game winner, as the Colorado Avalanche (-250) took down the San Jose Sharks 3-0.

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 21 shots he faced for the shutout. Grubauer improved to 5-2-0 with a 1.86 goals against average and a .928 save percentage with two shutouts.

Anybody who managed to grab Colorado’s No. 1 netminder in fantasy drafts has to feel pretty confident in the pick knowing that the Avalanche seemed prime to be among the league leaders in wins this season.