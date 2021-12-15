'He dominated this game from start to finish': Matthews shines again vs. McDavid, Oilers

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid went head-to-head for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

Matthews delivered as the game’s second star. He could have easily been the first star, if it wasn’t for another brilliant performance by Jack Campbell.

Campbell turned aside 35 of the 36 shots he faced as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-120) beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

Matthews opened the scoring 19:25 into the first period, then capped off the night with his second of the game at 16:40 of the third period.

The Maple Leafs have now won 15 of their past 20 meetings with Edmonton.

Considering their recent dominance in the series, it’s somewhat surprising Toronto was only a -120 favourite.

As far as I’m concerned, the bigger surprise is the updated Rocket Richard Trophy odds, and particularly the number that you can find Matthews at to win it.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Matthews shines in win over Oilers

Against the backdrop of game cancellations and growing concerns about the league’s COVID-19 situation, Matthews delivered another dominant performance.

Matthews to score the first goal cashed at +1000.

Matthews to score two goals or more was +490.

The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner is up to 13 goals in his past 10 games.

Matthews is now three goals back of Leon Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 23 goals.

Auston Matthews became the second player in @MapleLeafs history to start his career with 20 or more goals in each of his first six seasons with the franchise. The other: Dave Keon (6 from 1960-61 to 1965-66).#NHLStats: https://t.co/GmoeSW57v5 pic.twitter.com/Qydz4KEGfd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2021

Matthews entered last night’s game at +425 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy.

As of this morning, you can still find him as high as +300 to lead the league in goals.

That number won’t last long.

Barring injury, we won’t see Matthews at a better price the rest of the season.

Most multi-goal games by a player @MapleLeafs franchise history:

71- Darryl Sittler

64- Rick Vaive

61- Mats Sundin

52- Dave Keon

48- Lanny McDonald

48- Wendel Clark

47- Ron Ellis

46- Babe Dye

44- Auston Matthews (Scoring 2 in a 5-1 win over the Oilers tonight)

44- Frank Mahovlich pic.twitter.com/ktKjLspIJ3 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Campbell remains the second choice to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender at +700.

Only Andrei Vasilevskiy (+550) of the Tampa Bay Lightning has shorter odds.

Toronto is now 13-3-1 over its past 17 games.

With Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Maple Leafs won’t play again until Saturday when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Canucks win fifth straight

The Canucks have put together an impressive run of their own since firing Travis Green and hiring Bruce Boudreau as head coach.

Vancouver (-135) rallied from down 3-0 to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Bo Horvat scored twice. Elias Pettersson scored his sixth of the season. Quinn Hughes had three assists.

Quinn Hughes (0-3—3) factored on three of four @Canucks tallies as they erased a three-goal deficit to win for the first time since Oct. 16, 2016 (4-3 OT W vs. CAR).#NHLStats: https://t.co/GmoeSVNw6v pic.twitter.com/T9hBSV9qEO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2021

Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves.

The Canucks have won five straight since their coaching change.

They’ll face their toughest test since the coaching change when they host the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Curry sets all-time three-point record

Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen for the most three-point field goals in NBA history in a win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Curry, who went 5-of-14 from beyond the arc in a 105-96 win, passed Allen with his second made three-point shot of the night.

With his second 3-pt FG of the evening, Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for the most made 3-pt FG in NBA history.



Curry reached the same number of 3-pt FG in 511 fewer games than Allen did. pic.twitter.com/hhYGmiVtbn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 15, 2021

Curry needed only 789 games to beat Allen’s record, which he set in 1,300 career games.

That means he will have a few more years to pad his lead in that department.

Curry’s dominance has been the biggest reason for Golden State’s hot start as the team is 23-5 overall following last night’s win.

Curry opened the season at +800 to win the NBA MVP. As of this morning, that number is down to +140.