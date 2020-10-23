The New York Giants tripped up on Thursday Night Football.

It was the perfect image to represent a prime-time NFC East showdown.

New York led by 11 points with five minutes to go, but couldn’t hang on in a 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the 20th double-digit comeback in the NFL so far this season.

The NFL record for double-digit comebacks through seven weeks is 23, which means we need three more from a full slate of games this weekend to match the all-time record.

Giants Trip Up

Philadelphia has now won eight consecutive meetings between the NFC East rivals.

However, the Giants have covered in five of their last seven meetings after doing so as a 4.5-point underdog last night.

NFL favourites are now 0-5 against the spread in the past five Thursday Night Football games.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones delivered one of the most extraordinary plays of the year, busting out an 80-yard run only to trip about 10 yards short of the end zone.

Perhaps it was a sign of things to come for New York.

For what it’s worth, I’ve watched this Next Gen Stats illustration of what happened on the play a few times already.

Daniel Jones Speed by Yard Line (80-yard run)



15.42 MPH @ NYG 12

21.23 MPH* @ NYG 43

18.59 MPH @ PHI 20

10.15 MPH @ PHI 12

7.24 MPH @ PHI 8



*21.23 MPH is the fastest top speed by a quarterback over the last three seasons (since 2018).#NYGvsPHI | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/CSml2bKPVW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 23, 2020

The Giants ended up scoring seven on that drive and led by 11 with five minutes left in regulation.

Philadelphia went on to score 12 unanswered, and Brandon Graham ended the game when he stripped Jones in the final minute and the Eagles recovered.

New York had a chance to pretty much seal the win on a deep pass to tight end Evan Engram with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones threw a perfect pass that would have provided the Giants with a fresh set of downs at the two-minute warning, but it went right through Engram’s hands.

Evan Engram said it was a perfect throw by Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter. He "100%" should've caught it.



"I have to make that catch. ... Sucks. Suckey feeling right now." — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2020

Again, it was a case of what could have been.

Jones is up to 34 turnovers over the past two seasons, which is the second most in the NFL over that span.

Each of his last three wins as a starting quarterback has come against the Washington Football Team. He’s dropped 15 straight games against all other opponents.

At 2-4, Philadelphia at least temporarily moves into first place in the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to move back into top spot with a win at Washington on Sunday.

Trend Setting

This weekend’s NFL schedule is loaded with intriguing storylines, including a battle of undefeated contenders as the Tennessee Titans host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tennessee is a slight favourite for that showdown at -1.5. That’s relevant because since 2015, underdogs with undefeated records in Week 5 or later are a perfect 6-0 against the spread.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum there are two teams that have yet to cover in a game this season.

The Cowboys are 0-6 ATS heading into their matchup with Washington as a one-point favourite.

The New York Jets are 0-6 ATS and are 12-point home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, after going a combined 5-1 over the past two weeks, ‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen returns with his best plays for Week 7 in the NFL.

World Series Game 3

Game 3 of the World Series goes tonight.

The pitchers will be in the spotlight once again as Walker Buehler and Charlie Morton carry a combined 1.30 postseason ERA into this showdown.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a -150 favourite to win Game 3 and a -200 favourite to win the World Series.

Tampa Bay is listed at +135 to win Game 3 and +165 to win the series.

When a best-of-seven World Series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the series in 17 of the last 22 such meetings (77.3 per cent).

