Expect the unexpected when Tom Brady and Nick Foles face one another.

In their first meeting since Super Bowl 52, it was the Chicago Bears quarterback Foles who once again emerged the victor with a 20-19 win over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foles threw for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brady threw for 253 yards and a touchdown. He also provided one of the most memorable moments of the season when it appeared as though he lost track of downs on Tampa Bay’s final drive.

Apparently, even the greatest of all time isn’t immune to mental lapses.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Oct. 9, 2020.

Foles Does It Again

It wasn’t pretty, but Foles improved to 2-0 versus Brady by handing the legendary quarterback his first career loss to the Bears.

After trailing by 13 points early in the game, Chicago went on to win and cover as 3.5-point underdogs, while the under hit at 44.5.

Nick Foles improves to 2-0 in his career against Tom Brady, with the other win coming in Super LII.



The only other QBs with multiple wins without a loss against Tom Brady (including playoffs) are Jake Plummer (3-0), Brian Griese (2-0) and Cam Newton (2-0). pic.twitter.com/0urtkFboFS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2020

It was a long night for Brady, who was sacked three times. The Buccaneers were also penalized 11 times for 109 yards.

In addition to losing track of downs on Tampa Bay’s final drive, Brady also apparently forgot to shake Foles’ hand once again at the end of the game.

Perhaps he thought it was halftime.

NHL Free Agent Frenzy

It isn’t Canada Day, but NHL Free Agent Frenzy is here.

In case you were wondering, the Boston Bruins are the betting favourite to spend the most money on free agents in October, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues.

Last night, we took a look at the most likely free agent moves based on the betting odds.

You can catch TSN’s NHL Free Agent Frenzy special beginning at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT on TSN1 and TSN4.

McGregor vs. Poirier II

Conor McGregor confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that he has accepted the UFC’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier.

According to McGregor, the fight “must happen in 2020.”

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

While the details of that fight still need to be confirmed, a number of different books released their lookahead lines for the potential lightweight bout.

TSN’s MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter gave his immediate reaction to the line.

Dodgers, Marlins & Astros Advance

It was a clean sweep on the diamond for MLB postseason favourites.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves each completed the sweep in their respective NLDS with Game 3 wins.

The Dodgers (-165) beat the San Diego Padres 12-3. The Braves (-125) blanked the Miami Marlins 7-0.

Meanwhile, everybody’s favourite team, the Houston Astros (-120), booked a spot in the ALCS for a fourth straight year with an 11-6 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 4 of their ALDS.

The Astros are still waiting to find out their next opponent after the New York Yankees (-140) beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in Game 4 to force an elimination game on Friday night.

The Yankees are listed as a -145 favourite for Game 5 against the Rays.

Gerrit Cole is 3-0 in his postseason career against Tampa Bay. The Rays will counter with Tyler Glasnow.

Lakers Can Clinch In Game 5

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (-7) can clinch a championship with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The NBA bubble schedule has been a mental grind for both teams. It will be interesting to see how they respond following an extra day of rest.

Teams that lead 3-1 in the NBA Finals are 34-1 all-time.

The one time a team came back from down 3-1 to win the championship, it was LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors back in 2016.

The oddsmakers aren’t giving Miami much of a shot at a comeback in the series. The Lakers are -10000 to win it all, -320 to win it in five.

If LA does clinch on Friday night, you can expect LeBron James to be crowned MVP.

After the Lakers’ Game 4 win, LeBron’s MVP odds moved from -140 to -500. That number is now at LeBron -1000 to win MVP.