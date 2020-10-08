Ten days ago, Kevin Shattenkirk celebrated a Stanley Cup win on the ice with his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates.

On Friday, he could sign a contract with a new team.

Tampa Bay remains the betting favourite to retain Shattenkirk, but the point remains.

These are unprecedented times and that translates to unique circumstances heading into Friday’s Free Agent Frenzy.

While Shattenkirk might stay with the Lightning, and the Boston Bruins are the betting favourite to retain Torey Krug, a number of notable free agents are expected to be on the move.

The betting market has provided us with an additional resource as we attempt to project what happens next.

Here is a closer look at some of the most likely free agent moves based on the betting odds.

Taylor Hall to the Flames

In 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency when John Tavares opted for a homecoming and signed a seven-year deal with his hometown club.

Will Taylor Hall take a similar approach in free agency with the Calgary Flames?

The Flames are the betting favourite to land the Calgary-native at +375 odds.

As if the Battle of Alberta isn’t intense enough, Hall signing with the Flames could inject even more hostility into that rivalry with his former Edmonton Oilers team.

Alex Pietrangelo or T.J. Brodie to the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are projected to be among the biggest spenders again this off-season.

Right now, Toronto is considered the second choice to spend the most money on free agents in the month of October behind only the Boston Bruins.

General manager Kyle Dubas is expected to upgrade his blue line.

The Maple Leafs are the betting favourite to land Alex Pietrangelo at +375 odds.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still listed at +400 odds to bring him back.

The Vegas Golden Knights (+500) and the Flames (+650) are also expected to be in the mix for the veteran defenceman.

Toronto is also considered the frontrunner to land T.J. Brodie at +200 odds.

While their salary cap situation makes it unlikely they will sign both, the fact that the Maple Leafs are the favourite to land Pietrangelo and Brodie is a clear indication of how aggressively they are expected to address an obvious need on their blue line.

Meanwhile, Calgary remains the second choice to retain Brodie’s services at +500 odds.

The Flames are joined by the Winnipeg Jets, which are also listed at +500 to sign him.

One more name that could be on the Maple Leafs’ radar: Corey Perry.

The Dallas Stars are +175 to bring back the veteran forward, but Toronto remains the second choice to sign Perry at +300 odds.

Tyson Barrie to the Oilers

With Dubas looking elsewhere for help on the blue line, Tyson Barrie will be on the move.

The Edmonton Oilers are the favourite to sign Barrie at +325 odds.

After that, it’s the Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks all listed at +700 odds to sign Barrie in free agency.

Edmonton is projected to be in the market for a goaltender as well.

While the Canucks are still the favourite to bring back Jacob Markstrom at +245 odds, the Oilers are the second choice to sign the free-agent netminder at +600.

Edmonton is also listed at +950 odds to sign free agent Braden Holtby, although the Colorado Avalanche have emerged as the betting favourite to land the veteran goalie at +275 odds.

Braden Holtby, Mike Hoffman to the Colorado Avalanche

Sticking with the Avalanche, GM Joe Sakic has a unique opportunity to add to one of the most impressive rosters in the NHL.

Colorado is among the top five choices to be the team that spends the most in free agency this October.

In addition to being the favourite to sign Holtby, Colorado is the frontrunner to land Mike Hoffman at +400 odds.

If they don’t bring in Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov could be another option.

The Florida Panthers are still the favourite to retain Dadonov’s services, but the Avalanche are currently the second choice to sign him at +800.

Colorado already has one of the deepest and most talented groups of forwards on paper, which is reflected in the fact that they opened as the favourite to win the 2020-21 Stanley Cup.

Adding either Hoffman or Dadonov to that mix, as well as potentially bringing in Holtby, would solidify the Avalanche as Stanley Cup favourites.

Ilya Kovalchuk to the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin took the trade route to add a winger when he traded Max Domi and a third-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Josh Anderson.

Odds are that he’s also identified Ilya Kovalchuk as a top free agent option.

The Habs are a +200 favourite to bring back Kovalchuk after they moved him at last year’s trade deadline.

The New Jersey Devils are a close second choice to bring back Kovalchuk at +350, with the Oilers and Bruins listed at +950 to sign him.

