Morning Coffee: Oilers Now One Win Away From The Western Conference Finals

McLennan: 'It wasn't a banner night for both goaltenders' in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers were 10-to-1 to win the Western Conference at FanDuel Sportsbook on May 20th.

Five days later, the Oilers are down to +250 to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane both scored twice in a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 last night to take a 3-1 series lead.

Edmonton, which could be found as high as 30-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel after losing Game 1 versus Calgary, is down to +650 to win it all right now.

The Oilers are 14-1 all-time when leading 3-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

NHL teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven are 296-31 all-time.

After stringing together three straight wins, FanDuel gives Edmonton an 86.7 per cent chance to advance at -650 to win the series.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.

Oilers Take 3-1 Lead In Battle Of Alberta

The Oilers were +160 to win their second-round series versus Calgary at FanDuel Sportsbook entering Game 1.

After giving up nine goals and dropping the opener, Edmonton’s series winner odds ballooned all the way to +280.

As somebody who bet on the Flames to win the series, I felt pretty good about my position after Game 1.

There’s nothing that I’ve seen since that makes me believe that Calgary can win this series.

On a night the Calgary #Flames contained Connor McDavid, two self-inflicted wounds ultimately cost the team the game and led to them being down 3-1 in their series versus the Edmonton Oilers…



Story from @salimvalji: https://t.co/fVXOatmvsO#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jSgCwo0909 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 25, 2022

The Oilers beat Jacob Markstrom for four goals on 25 shots in last night’s win.

Edmonton has scored 19 goals on Markstrom in the first four games of the series – eight more than the Dallas Stars could muster in seven games against the Flames in the first round.

Markstrom gave the Oilers a gift 21 seconds into the first period, turning the puck over and setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to score the third-fastest goal in a playoff game in Edmonton’s franchise history.

With the game tied 3-3 late in the third, Nugent-Hopkins delivered again with the winner at 16:33 of the third period.

RNH to score 2+ goals was +1500 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Evander Kane scored twice again to set an NHL record for the most multi-goal games in a team’s first 11 playoff games with five.

Kane to score 2+ goals was at FanDuel was +920.

Evander Kane now has 34 goals in 54 games as an Oiler.



Prorated over 82 games, that's 52-goal pace. #LetsGoOilers — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) May 25, 2022

Connor McDavid registered two assists to set an NHL record for the most multi-point games in a team’s first 11 playoff games with 10.

McDavid pushed on his points prop after FanDuel adjusted his number to over/under 2 for last night’s game.

McDavid has registered multiple points in seven straight games.

Connor McDavid had his 7th straight multi-point game on Tuesday.



The only player with a longer streak in Stanley Cup Playoffs history is Wayne Gretzky (8 in 1983). pic.twitter.com/Lp2LDsdyA6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2022

He can match Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record for the most consecutive multi-point playoff performances in Game 5 on Thursday night.

FanDuel has the Oilers at +126 to win Game 5.

Calgary is -148 to win the next one and send the series back to Edmonton.

Rangers Even Series With Canes On Home Ice

The Carolina Hurricanes have not lost a game on home ice so far this postseason.

At the same time, they still haven’t won a game as the visiting team.

The New York Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 last night to even their best-of-seven series 2-2.

Adam Fox factored on each of the @NYRangers' first two goals to reach 13 points in the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs and take sole possession of the NHL lead among blueliners.#NHLStats: https://t.co/c5awVVabCL pic.twitter.com/BMloDyJcxs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 25, 2022

Carolina is 6-0 on home ice but 0-5 on the road so far in these playoffs.

After tying the series at 2-2, the Rangers are down to +126 to advance.

Goodnight to the best fans there are pic.twitter.com/ogvMk7EEdQ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 25, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time New York has won five straight home playoff games since its Stanley Cup win in 1994.

Despite consecutive losses, the Hurricanes are -142 to win Game 5 on home ice and -152 to win the series at FanDuel.

Mavericks Force Game 5 Versus Warriors

Staring down a four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks responded in Game 4 last night.

Luka Doncic went for a game-high 30 points with 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 119-109 win.

Luka Doncic: “I still believe we can win.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 25, 2022

After struggling from beyond the arc in the series, the Mavericks went 20-of-43 on three-point attempts, including 15-of-25 on open looks.

While Dallas avoided the sweep, the Warriors remain the overwhelming favourite to win the series as it shifts back to California for Game 5 on Thursday night.

Tonight was Luka Doncic's 17th career 30-point game in the playoffs.



He ties Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most by a player at age 23 or younger all-time. LeBron James is the only player with more (21). #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/Xa3KbzZFuy — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 25, 2022

Golden State is a 7.5-point favourite for Game 5 and is -5000 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning.

The Warriors are -170 to win the NBA championship.