Morning Coffee: Panthers push Maple Leafs to the brink with another upset win

One week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the favourite to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Seven days later, their second-round opponent is now the top choice to win it all.

While anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I don’t know anyone who expected this.

After rallying from down 3-1 to beat the Boston Bruins in seven games, the Florida Panthers have opened their second round series against the Maple Leafs with three straight wins.

That’s six straight wins dating back to Game 5 versus Boston – the third-longest playoff win streak over the past 10 years.

The Panthers have been the betting underdog in all six of those wins, including last night when they were a +134 money line underdog on home ice.

While the hockey world is buzzing after Toronto was pushed to the brink of elimination, my focus has already shifted to what’s next, as I wonder whether Florida really has what it takes to win it all.

Based on what we’ve witnessed over the past two weeks, the Panthers absolutely deserve to be considered a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

The updated odds at FanDuel reflect that sentiment.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday May 8th, 2023.

Panthers Push Maple Leafs To The Brink With Another Upset Win

The Panthers were 29-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup entering the playoffs and +950 to win it all entering the second round.

After winning three in a row to knock off the Bruins, then taking a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Maple Leafs, Florida is now +320 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

feels good to be home ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ccwyu6l3nI — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 8, 2023

The Panthers are officially a co-favourite to win it all, along with the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, Florida was +136 to win its second round series versus Toronto.

The Panthers have won each of their first three games of the series and six straight overall as the betting underdog.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been between the pipes for all six of those wins.

"We're all trying to execute the same game plan at the end of the day, and we're just gaining that much more confidence with it in tight situations."@JamesonCoop has the story of tonight's OT win! » https://t.co/Q2J3IUAU1l pic.twitter.com/FjxSYVxKqb — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 8, 2023

The fact that Florida has been so successful against a pair of opponents that were considered the top contenders in the Eastern Conference has really flipped the script for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida is now -1400 to advance to the conference finals.

Toronto, which is 1-11 all-time when trailing 3-0 in a playoff series, is +760 to win four straight and advance.

Ducks The Favourite To Land The First Overall Pick

While the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight with Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, the majority of NHL teams have already turned their attention to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Tonight, we’ll find out which franchise will be changed forever with the first overall pick and the opportunity to draft Connor Bedard.

The #NHLDraft (Bedard) Lottery is tonight - get primed for the much-anticipated draw with:



- Lottery Edition ranking by @TSNBobMcKenzie: https://t.co/Cfd3uSdQrM

- Connor Bedard Lottery Odds: https://t.co/HWRaYWW3Sv

- Draft Lottery History since 1995: https://t.co/H2PL6hO5X7 pic.twitter.com/gb1TkOQK7t — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 8, 2023

The Anaheim Ducks are the favourite to land Bedard, with an 18.5 per cent chance they get the No. 1 pick.

The Ducks are +265 to be awarded the first overall pick at FanDuel.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, which have a 13.5 per cent chance to land the first overall pick, are +570 to win the NHL Draft Lottery at FanDuel.

The Chicago Blackhawks (+680), San Jose Sharks (+820) and the Montreal Canadiens (+920) round out the top five choices to be awarded the first overall pick.

Which team is instantly in contention if they win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes tonight?



How deep is the 2023 #NHLDraft? @CraigJButton joins @JayOnSC to discuss: https://t.co/UjO74vvwaG — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 8, 2023

With Bedard considered a lock to be drafted with the top pick, there isn’t a market for which player will go No. 1 at FanDuel.

However, they do have a market for the second overall pick, with Adam Fantilli as the heavy favourite at -420.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night

Last Wednesday, I recommended a play on the Miami Heat to win their series against the New York Knicks at FanDuel at -115 odds.

At the time, Miami was coming off a 111-105 loss that left its series tied at 1-1.

However, I was impressed with the way that the Heat nearly pulled off the upset in Game 2, especially considering they were without their star player in Jimmy Butler.

Miami responded with a 105-87 win over New York in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Nothing like winning in front of the #WhiteHot home crowd 🔥



Need you again tomorrow for Game 4, #HEATNation! - https://t.co/cZ85P9SwLZ pic.twitter.com/vHC4isfLU6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 7, 2023

The Heat are now -240 to advance at FanDuel.

Tonight, they’ll move one win closer to joining the 1999 Knicks as the only No. 8 seeds in NBA history to reach the Conference Finals.

Butler returned with 28 points in Miami’s win in Game 3.

Hustled more. Battled more. Wanted it more.



The essence of that #HEATCulture defense. pic.twitter.com/52HlWqW3eT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 7, 2023

New York had a tough time securing a win at home when Butler was sidelined for Game 2, and after dropping Game 3 on the road by 19 points once Butler returned to the lineup, they’ll have a tough time responding tonight.

I’ll take Miami -4 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night in the NBA.