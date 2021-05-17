Morning Coffee: Point strikes twice as Lightning rally to win Game 1

Kucherov makes immediate splash in return for Lightning

If the first four games are any indication, the 2021 NHL playoffs are going to be a fun ride.

Each of the first four games was decided by a single goal, including three decided in overtime.

Underdogs are 3-1 through the first four openers.

It looked like they could get to 4-0, before the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from down 4-3 in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Sunday night.

While Tampa Bay and Florida didn’t go to an extra frame, there was plenty of drama in their opener, including four lead changes, capped by Brayden Point scoring two goals in the final seven minutes of regulation for the win.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday May 17, 2021.

Lightning take opener

Point made sure that the Lightning didn’t go to overtime by beating Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-winning goal with 1:14 left in regulation.

The winner came exactly five minutes and 46 seconds after Point tied the game at 4-4 with Tampa Bay’s third power-play goal of the game.

Brayden Point scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation as the Lightning (-120) rallied to beat the Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of their first round series. Nikita Kucherov had three points in his return. Tampa Bay is the lone favourite to win a series opener so far. pic.twitter.com/F7ZMvHOXXs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 17, 2021

Special teams were integral to the Lightning’s success, as Nikita Kucherov’s return provided a spark with the man advantage.

Kucherov scored twice to help the Tampa Bay power play go 3-for-4.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Kucherov is the first player in NHL history to miss the entire regular season and then score two or more goals in their first game of that season’s playoffs.

“His ability to not only score, but also create opportunities for himself, was on display...”@CraigJButton & @TSNJFranklin on Nikita Kucherov’s immediate splash in his return with the Lightning: https://t.co/99fI6M15Cl#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/957qFyGAVu — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 17, 2021

Blake Coleman opened the scoring with a shorthanded marker in the first period.

Steven Stamkos assisted on Kucherov’s two power-play goals in his return to the lineup. Victor Hedman had three assists.

After taking Game 1, the Lightning went from a -145 series favourite to -285.

Hot start for playoff underdogs

In addition to a 3-1 straight up record, NHL underdogs are also 4-0 on the puck line.

The Washington Capitals, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild all won straight up as underdogs while the Panthers covered in a one-goal loss.

There were 17 goals scored in the Stanley Cup playoffs today. Every one of them either tied the game or put the shooter's team in front.



That's the most goals scored on any single day in Stanley Cup playoff history in which every one was a game-tying or go-ahead goal. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 17, 2021

In terms of series winner odds, the biggest swing is the Capitals going from a +125 underdog to a -130 favourite.

Washington had both the better record and home-ice advantage heading into that series, but was still a small underdog. That series continues with Game 2 tonight.

Meanwhile, we could see an adjustment towards the favourites with a pair of series’ featuring significant favourites set to get underway tonight.

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues in their series opener.

Colorado is a -420 favourite to win the series and a -285 favourite to win Game 1.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Nashville Predators in their opener.

Carolina is a -250 series favourite and a -180 favourite to win Game 1.

NBA play-in tournament set

Now that the NBA play-in tournament field is set, we have a pretty good idea of why LeBron James isn’t a fan of the idea.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to play the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Most 25-PPG seasons in NBA history:



17 — LeBron James

16

15

14

13

12 — Jordan, Durant, Kobe, Malone



Bron has done that in 17 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/TV0xWEohqI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2021

The Lakers, which won the past two meetings with Golden State by an average of 28.5 points even without Anthony Davis, opened as a 6.5-point favourite against the Warriors.

While the Lakers are the biggest favourite among play-in tournament teams, it’s certainly true that anything can happen against Steph Curry and a Golden State side that went 15-5 down the stretch.

Steph Curry clinched his second #NBA scoring title with an average of 32.0 points per game this season. Shout out to @lukebellus4 for highlighting Curry at +700 odds before the season tipped off. https://t.co/9VLMOTiXEo #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XcRRHSt6k7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 17, 2021

At the very least, it’s one extra game for a veteran Los Angeles team that has played a lot of games dating back to last season’s championship run.

If the Lakers beat the Warriors, it will set up a first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Here are the odds for the four play-in games:

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers (-3.5)

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (-1.5)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5)

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5)

Astros heating up

The most beloved team in baseball is heating up.

The Houston Astros have won six straight to improve to 24-17 – a half-game back of the Oakland Athletics for the best record in the American League West.

The Astros’ dominance against division opponents has been the key to their success.

Houston won two of three against the Los Angeles Angels before sweeping a four-game set against the Texas Rangers.

The Astros are now 19-8 against AL West teams, compared to 5-9 against all other opponents.

That sets the stage for an intriguing three-game set between Houston and Oakland that begins on Tuesday.

The Athletics are currently a +110 favourite to win the AL West, followed by the Astros at +115.