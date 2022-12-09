Morning Coffee: Rams Stun Raiders In Epic TNF Finish The Las Vegas Raiders led the Los Angeles Rams 16-3 in the fourth quarter last night. Somehow, they found a way to lose the game. The Rams overcame a 13-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation for a 17-16 win to absolutely stun the Raiders and everybody who bet on them at FanDuel last night.

It was a historic collapse for Las Vegas.

With only two days to get ready for the game after he was acquired by the Rams, Baker Mayfield went 15-of-20 for 141 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback victory.

The game-winning drive that Mayfield led started at the Los Angeles two-yard line, which makes it the longest game-winning drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons, as per ESPN Stats &Info.

The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to lose four games in a single season when leading by 10+ points at half-time.

What could possibly happen next for this Las Vegas team?

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday December 9th, 2022.

Rams Stun Raiders On Thursday Night Football

The Raiders had won three games in a row heading into Thursday Night Football to give their playoff hopes a chance.

They were minutes away from another win in Los Angeles last night.

Then they melted down in the fourth quarter and gave the game away.

Per ESPN Analytics, the Raiders had a 16 per cent chance to make the playoffs entering Thursday’s game.

That number would have climbed to 19 per cent with a win.

Instead, it dropped to 4 per cent with a very good chance that the number gets worse after the games play out this weekend.

The Raiders are 0-4 when leading by double digits at the half this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/5sCX9RjA7D — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 9, 2022

The Raiders became the first team in NFL history to lose four games in a single season when leading by 10+ points at half-time and the fourth team to lose four games in a season in which they led by 13+ points.

Meanwhile, Mayfield had more completions (15) and passing yards (141) in the fourth quarter than Carr had in the entire game.

All things considered, it’s absolutely remarkable that Mayfield’s brightest moment in years comes just two days after he arrived in Los Angeles.

As for the FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football, we cashed again with Van Jefferson over 36.5 receiving yards.

Jefferson finished with two catches for 44 yards.

We’ll look to build off the win with some more picks for the NFL Week 14 games on Sunday.

Marner Extends Point Streak In Lopsided Win

Anybody who was sweating a Mitch Marner prop at FanDuel on Thursday night got a pretty good show.

The Toronto Maple Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the first half of the game.

However, Marner didn’t register a point on any of Toronto’s first three goals.

If you bet on him to get a point, it might have felt like you were running out of chances at the time.

Then, Marner took matters into his own hands.

MARNER MAGIC. 🪄@Marner93 keeps the 21 game point streak alive with this quick clapper. pic.twitter.com/O5BjZXSP5x — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2022

At the 13:29 mark of the second period, Marner got on the board with his 11th goal of the season.

Marner extended his franchise-record point streak to 21 straight games.

MITCH MARNER’S STREAK STAYS ALIVE WITH A GOAL AGAINST THE KINGS!! https://t.co/CSn1SwbmLQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 9, 2022

The correct method of his first point of the game: even-strength goal, which was +450 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov stopped all 29 shots that he faced in the win.

The Maple Leafs have now outscored their past two opponents a combined 9-0 in back-to-back wins.

Couple Buds pic.twitter.com/KEpWC4DIYs — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 9, 2022

Toronto is 10-0-3 over its past 13 games dating back to November 12th.

Marner and company will look to keep the good times rolling on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.