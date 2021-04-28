The Toronto Raptors forced their way into the Eastern Conference play-in game conversation by winning five of six from April 14 through April 26.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, they were still nine games below .500 with the second-most difficult schedule in the association to close out the season.

The Brooklyn Nets dealt Toronto’s playoff hopes another blow with a 116-103 win on Tuesday night.

As of this morning, the Raptors’ odds to make the final eight, which would have to include a play-in tournament win, dropped to +1120 – an 8.2 per cent implied probability.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday April 28, 2021.

Nets deal Raptors’ playoff chances another blow

Toronto is 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in game spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, Washington has won eight of its past nine and has a much more manageable schedule than the Raptors to close out the season.

As of this morning, the Wizards are +270 to make the final eight in the Eastern Conference.

Fun game but Raptors ran out of gas. Tough one to let slip away. It doesn't get any easier. Up next: one of the toughest West Coast trips you'll ever see. 4 games in 6 days with visits to the Nuggets, Jazz, Lakers (on the 2nd night of a b2b) and Clippers. Could've used this W. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 28, 2021

Heading into last night’s loss, Toronto’s remaining opponents had a combined .585 winning percentage – the second-toughest remaining stretch of schedule in the league behind only the San Antonio Spurs.

That final stretch includes a four-game road trip that begins on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets and includes the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

After that trip, the Raptors will return to Tampa for a date with Washington on May 6.

By the time that game rolls around, there is no guarantee it will have major playoff implications.

Thunder snap franchise-record slide

The Oklahoma City Thunder (+550) pulled off a massive upset with a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Celtics just lost to the Thunder, who had 27 turnovers and entered tonight with a 14-game losing streak.... — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 28, 2021

Oklahoma City had lost a franchise-record 14 in a row. It was the longest losing streak ever snapped by an NBA team with a win over Boston.

Tuesday's loss to the Thunder marked the 1st time in Celtics history that they lost to a team that entered the game on a losing streak of 14+ games.



The longest prior losing streak ever snapped with a win against the Celtics was a 13-game streak by the 76ers in January 1997. pic.twitter.com/wxH20OqVOt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2021

The Celtics are tied with the Miami Heat for sixth in the Eastern Conference, so it isn’t like they had nothing to play as they try to avoid a play-in game.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks (+140) pulled off the only other upset in the NBA last night with a 133-103 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas, which closed as a four-point dog, led by 33 at the half and cruised to a victory.

East Division race heats up

NHL favourites went 6-2 on Tuesday night with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils pulling off small upsets.

Washington (-105) beat the New York Islanders 1-0 to complete the sweep of a three-game head-to-head series.

The Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1, which allowed the Capitals to leapfrog Pittsburgh into first place in the East Division.

As of this morning, Washington and Pittsburgh are co-favourites to win the division at +125 odds. The Islanders have dropped to +750 to win the East, followed by the Bruins at +800.

New Jersey (+115) snapped a 10-game slide with a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Guerrero powers Blue Jays past Nationals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and a solo shot off Max Scherzer, as the Toronto Blue Jays (+105) beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Delivering a resounding effort in leading the @BlueJays to a 9-5 win on Tuesday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has improved his OPS to a sterling 1.177 early on this season- the 4th best mark in MLB so far in 2021 & 3rd best on this list of scorching starts to a season by a Jays regular pic.twitter.com/RQpaiAPBy0 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 28, 2021

Scherzer became the second pitcher to allow home runs to both Guerrero Jr. and his father, joining Ivan Nova.

At 11-11, Toronto is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second in the American League East – three games back of the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays remain the third choice to win the division at +500.

George Springer still not 100%, per Charlie Montoyo. Taking it slow with the quad when it comes to running.



Montoyo also described Teoscar Hernandez as “close.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Toronto could get some more good news soon with outfielder George Springer reportedly nearing his debut.