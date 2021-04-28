1h ago
Morning Coffee: Raptors’ playoff hopes take another hit
As of this morning, the Raptors’ odds to make the final eight, which would have to include a play-in tournament win, dropped to +1120 – an 8.2 per cent implied probability. Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday April 28, 2021.
The Toronto Raptors forced their way into the Eastern Conference play-in game conversation by winning five of six from April 14 through April 26.
Unfortunately for the Raptors, they were still nine games below .500 with the second-most difficult schedule in the association to close out the season.
The Brooklyn Nets dealt Toronto’s playoff hopes another blow with a 116-103 win on Tuesday night.
Nets deal Raptors’ playoff chances another blow
Toronto is 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in game spot in the Eastern Conference.
However, Washington has won eight of its past nine and has a much more manageable schedule than the Raptors to close out the season.
As of this morning, the Wizards are +270 to make the final eight in the Eastern Conference.
Heading into last night’s loss, Toronto’s remaining opponents had a combined .585 winning percentage – the second-toughest remaining stretch of schedule in the league behind only the San Antonio Spurs.
That final stretch includes a four-game road trip that begins on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets and includes the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
After that trip, the Raptors will return to Tampa for a date with Washington on May 6.
By the time that game rolls around, there is no guarantee it will have major playoff implications.
Thunder snap franchise-record slide
The Oklahoma City Thunder (+550) pulled off a massive upset with a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma City had lost a franchise-record 14 in a row. It was the longest losing streak ever snapped by an NBA team with a win over Boston.
The Celtics are tied with the Miami Heat for sixth in the Eastern Conference, so it isn’t like they had nothing to play as they try to avoid a play-in game.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks (+140) pulled off the only other upset in the NBA last night with a 133-103 win over the Golden State Warriors.
Dallas, which closed as a four-point dog, led by 33 at the half and cruised to a victory.
East Division race heats up
NHL favourites went 6-2 on Tuesday night with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils pulling off small upsets.
Washington (-105) beat the New York Islanders 1-0 to complete the sweep of a three-game head-to-head series.
The Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1, which allowed the Capitals to leapfrog Pittsburgh into first place in the East Division.
As of this morning, Washington and Pittsburgh are co-favourites to win the division at +125 odds. The Islanders have dropped to +750 to win the East, followed by the Bruins at +800.
New Jersey (+115) snapped a 10-game slide with a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Guerrero powers Blue Jays past Nationals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and a solo shot off Max Scherzer, as the Toronto Blue Jays (+105) beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.
Scherzer became the second pitcher to allow home runs to both Guerrero Jr. and his father, joining Ivan Nova.
At 11-11, Toronto is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second in the American League East – three games back of the Boston Red Sox.
The Blue Jays remain the third choice to win the division at +500.
Meanwhile, Toronto could get some more good news soon with outfielder George Springer reportedly nearing his debut.