Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in.

I’ll be cheering for the Ottawa Redblacks once again in Week 5.

In case you missed it, the start of yesterday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show featured an unexpected rush to bet the Redblacks on FanDuel.

Davis Sanchez, Eric Cohen, Christian Marin and Drew Morrison had already locked in their bets by the time that I joined the party.

We weren’t the only ones that jumped on them, either.

By the time the show was over, the line for Ottawa’s Week 5 showdown versus Saskatchewan had already moved 1.5 points.

It didn’t stop there.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022.

Redblacks Line Moves Three Points At FanDuel

The Riders opened as a 10-point favourite versus the Redblacks at FanDuel.

Within minutes of the start of our show, that number ticked down to Saskatchewan -9.

THE LINES ARE MOVING!



Ottawa opened as 10-point underdogs this morning but the line has since moved to 7.5 at @FanDuel 👀



ICYMI: @DavisSanchez, @DomPadulaEDGE, @realEricCohen, @xianmarin and @drewfmorrison were all over the Redblacks earlier today. https://t.co/oKbNXecGbk pic.twitter.com/kiotqdpYnD — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 5, 2022

Coming off a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes to improve to 2-0 at home and 3-1 overall, we all expected the Riders to be a betting favourite versus a winless opponent.

Still, Ottawa had been outscored by only 12 points combined in its three losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions, so it made sense to take 10 points with the Redblacks.

By the time the show ended, the spread was down from Saskatchewan -10 to -8.5.

It's time for the Early Lean for Week 5! @DavisSanchez tees up a clash of undefeated teams and explains why he likes the Redblacks to win outright: https://t.co/XVyDlJmABj pic.twitter.com/wjr3qecnRt — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 5, 2022

This morning, the Riders are now -7 at FanDuel.

To be clear, none of that means that Ottawa will win or lose by 10 points or less.

However, the Redblacks have already proven they can hang with the two best teams in the West Division, and underdogs getting six points or more are 3-1 against the spread this season.

So, for better or worse, the TSN EDGE team is riding with RNation again this week.

Who's going to win the East in the CFL? 😅



They're a combined 1-11 against the West so far this season. 😬 pic.twitter.com/6TvrSf75zd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the line for the Ottawa game isn’t the only CFL number that has moved at FanDuel.

The Lions opened as a four-point favourite for this week’s highly anticipated showdown with Winnipeg.

That number is down to BC -2.5.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Stampeders went from -3 to -3.5 for the Week 5 opener versus the Edmonton Elks.

Wright Still The Favourite To Go No. 1 In NHL Draft

We are just over 24 hours away from the 2022 NHL Draft, but we haven’t seen much movement in FanDuel’s draft markets over the past couple of days.

Poulin on the hype around Slafkovsky, why it's hard to pass on Wright and how the Leafs should approach the Draft https://t.co/S6i0ILtWdd — TSN 1050 Toronto (@TSN1050Radio) July 6, 2022

Shane Wright remains the favourite to go first overall at -270 at FanDuel.

Juraj Slafkovsky is the second choice to go No. 1 at +140.

No other player has shorter than +2100 odds to be the top pick tomorrow night.

In addition to betting on who will be the No. 1 pick, FanDuel also has markets for the second overall pick, third overall pick, fourth overall pick and the correct exact order of the first three picks in the draft.

With the #NHLDraft just days away and the Canadiens stating they haven't made a choice on who they’re taking first overall, @JohnLuTSNMtl joins @JayOnrait on @JayOnSC to discuss all things Habs and if they might even trade the No. 1 pick: https://t.co/mYEEyQFHIm#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/YHnDzH7LGV — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 5, 2022

At this point, Wright to go No. 1, Slafkovsky to go No. 2, and Logan Cooley to go No. 3 in that exact order is the favourite in that exact order market at -130.

Djokovic, Jabeur Through To Wimbledon Semis

All four Wimbledon quarter-final matches went the distance on Tuesday.

In the end, the favourites to win their respective singles titles both advanced.

Novak Djokovic rallied from down two sets to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

It was the seventh time in his career that Djokovic has come back from down two sets to win at a major.

He’ll face Cameron Norrie in the semi-final.

Cameron Norrie is off to the semifinals at #Wimbledon!



He's the first Brit to reach the semis at the tournament since Andy Murray in 2016. His odds to win it all are +2400 at @FanDuel. 😲 pic.twitter.com/95VSBkhkVf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 5, 2022

Djokovic is currently -1700 to win that match.

The men’s action continues this morning on TSN with Nick Kyrgios facing Cristian Garin and Rafael Nadal clashing with Taylor Fritz in quarter-final action.

Djokovic is -360 to win the mens title at FanDuel this morning.

Nadal is the second choice at +550, followed by Kyrgios at +950.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur rallied to beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in her quarter-final match.

Ons Jabeur moves on to the Wimbledon semifinals.



She is the first Arab player — male or female — to reach a major semifinal since the Open Era began in 1968.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4kSzguGRJc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 5, 2022

Jabeur entered this morning’s action as the favourite to win the title on the women’s side at +115.

Simona Halep is a close second choice at +170 entering her quarter-final match with Amanda Anisimova.