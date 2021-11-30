The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 NFL season as a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at 20-to-1.

Despite all of the offseason drama surrounding Russell Wilson’s future, I don’t think many people would have bet on them being a 550-to-1 long shot to win it all entering Week 13.

The Washington Football Team handed the Seahawks their third straight loss with a 17-15 win on Monday Night Football.

Don’t look now, but the Football Team has won three in a row to improve to 5-6,which, believe it or not, is good enough for a Wild Card spot in the NFC entering Week 13.

On the flip side, Seattle has dropped three in a row and six of its last seven to fall to 3-8.

The Seahawks are one loss away from their first losing season since drafting Wilson in 2012.

Wilson, Seahawks Hit Low Point

Monday night’s loss to Washington represented a low point for Seattle in the Wilson era.

The Seahawks had the ball for just 18:20 of game time – their lowest possession time in a game since 2014.

Okay, likely my final Seahawks tweet of the night, but a simple one.



I’ve never seen Russ having less fun playing football in his life. That’s all — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) November 30, 2021

Wilson went 20-of-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

It was only the second time that Wilson has thrown for more than 200 yards in his past five starts.

The Seahawks are 3-8



Their season is basically over.



And so is the greatest era of Seahawks football. There's no logical reason to keep the Big 3 of Pete, Russ and GM John Schneider in their current roles moving forward. don't know what changes are coming, but change is coming. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 30, 2021

At 3-8, they technically aren’t out of playoff contention just yet.

The NFC is wide open, and Seattle is only two games back of a playoff spot with six games left.

However, the Seahawks have lost each of Wilson’s past four starts.

They’ve scored a total of 45 points in those four losses.

After a Week 11 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez speculated that this season could very well be the end of the road for Wilson in Seattle.

End of an era in Seattle?



➤ Russell Wilson has lost 4 straight starts for the first time in his career



➤ Seahawks have lost 8 games in a season for the first time since drafting him pic.twitter.com/fzhqE0jUWo — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2021

Wilson has made it clear that he never asked the team for a trade, but he also confirmed that there was a list of teams that he was open to being traded to if he “had to go somewhere”, and it’s fair to wonder if management might revisit that list in the very near future.

It certainly doesn’t help that the Seahawks don’t have their first round pick, which they traded to the New York Jets as part of a package for Jamal Adams.

Meanwhile, after a win by Washington home underdogs are now 5-0 on Monday Night Football.

Ron Rivera was FIRED UP walking off the field after the Washington win over the Seahawks 😤



(via @Mitch_Tischler) pic.twitter.com/qL5N9SHVfJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2021

At 5-6, the Football Team is in a four-way tie for sixth in the NFC.

Here is how the oddsmakers currently think those four teams stack up with six games to go.

The Minnesota Vikings are considered the most likely playoff contender from that group of 5-6 teams at +100 to make the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints are +230 to make the playoffs, followed by Washington at +360.

The Atlanta Falcons round out the group of 5-6 teams at +620 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss the playoffs.

As for the Seahawks, they are currently +2400 to make the playoffs with six games to go.

Who would have thought at the start of the season that Seattle would enter Week 13 with longer odds to make the playoffs than they had to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season?

Jets Blanked By Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets were the biggest favourite on the board in the NHL on Monday night.

Despite firing 46 shots on net, they didn’t score a single goal.

The Arizona Coyotes upset Winnipeg 1-0 as a +240 underdog.

Karel Vejmelka stopped all 46 shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout.

46 stops for Karel Vejmelka's first career shutout! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kAQzXXmCUZ — NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2021

Following a 9-3-3 start, the Jets have dropped six of seven to fall to 10-8-4.

Winnipeg was -235 to make the playoffs on U.S. Thanksgiving Thursday.

Five days later, that number is down to -142.

“They’re absolutely playing well enough to find their way to be a lot more successful…”@CraigJButton on @JayOnSC discussing the Jets' struggles to score: https://t.co/Nk7U2J0VrS#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/ERSn0fbf9Q — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (+110) beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in Monday night’s other NHL upset.

The Calgary Flames (-145) beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout.

The Seattle Kraken (-140) beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 as the lone favourite to cover the puck line.

Warriors, Suns Set For Epic Showdown

The NBA’s hottest two teams are set to clash tonight when the Phoenix Suns (-2) host the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns and Warriors are on a collision course heading into one of the most highly anticipated games of the season so far. On the eve of that Western Conference clash, @chengwesley highlights some major changes in the championship futures market. https://t.co/GQg5yJ8ojn pic.twitter.com/sKurC4iz0S — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 30, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time in NBA history in which both teams enter on a minimum seven-game win streak with a win percentage of at least .850.

After a 1-3 start, the Suns have won 16 straight, with a chance to match a franchise record for consecutive wins tonight against the Warriors.

Phoenix can match the best 21-game start in franchise history with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, Golden State has won seven in a row to improve to 18-2, becoming the 20th team in NBA/BAA history to start 18-2 or better.

It’s the best 20-game start for any team since the 2015-16 Warriors opened 20-0.

Steph Curry has emerged as the MVP favourite following a brilliant start to his age 33 season.

Considering what we’ve seen from him so far this year, I can’t wait to see what Curry has in store for Phoenix, and whether or not the Suns can extend their win streak at home.