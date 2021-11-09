The Pittsburgh Steelers have been an absolute lock to win at home on Monday Night Football over the past three decades.

Despite blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, the Steelers managed to salvage a 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears on a last-minute field goal by Chris Boswell.

Pittsburgh pushed its Monday night home win streak to 19 in a row, extending the NFL record.

For the better part of three quarters, the game looked like a dud.

Considering what had happened over the previous 48 hours, perhaps we should have expected the thrilling finish we got to conclude a chaotic Week 9 in the NFL.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Steelers win, Bears cover on MNF

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Steelers and the under looked like it would be a winning ticket.

Ben Roethlisberger’s second TD pass to Pat Freiermuth, who was +2100 to score two touchdowns, extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 20-6.

The Steelers’ defence had completely bottled up Justin Fields and the Chicago offence to that point.

Whatever happened after that, it wasn’t good for Pittsburgh and the under.

The Bears outscored the Steelers 21-6 to start the fourth quarter, taking a 27-26 lead on Darnell Mooney’s second score with 1:46 left in the game.

For the first three quarters, Chicago’s problem was that they couldn’t score. With the game on the line, their problem was scoring too fast.

Great throw by Fields! 💪🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 9, 2021

Roethlisberger marched Pittsburgh down the field to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Steelers won as a -320 money line favourite; the Bears covered as a seven-point underdog.

Penalties certainly took their toll, as the Bears had 13 penalties for 115 yards, which were both their highest totals in a game since 2018.

That includes an egregious taunting call on Cassius Marsh in the fourth quarter that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

Look y’all: I’m a @steelers fan, okay. I want them to win. But for Tony Marsh of the @ChicagoBears to make that big of a sack play — fresh off the practice squad — and to get called for a taunting penalty….that’s just ridiculous. Let the players decide the damn outcome. Damn! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 9, 2021

After combining for 26 points through three quarters, Pittsburgh and Chicago combined for 30 points in the final frame to push the total over 40.

For his part, Fields threw for 228 passing yards in the second half, which is more than he had in any of his first six career starts.

Can Fields and the offence build on that performance going forward this season?

After a 3-2 start, the Bears have lost four in a row to fall to 3-6 with a bye week coming up before hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have won four in a row to improve to 5-3, with the Detroit Lions set to visit in Week 10.

With tonight’s win, Coach Tomlin became the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach 150 career wins.



📝: https://t.co/OQrl2A6ApU pic.twitter.com/XSAMg7STEZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2021

After that, Pittsburgh’s schedule is about as difficult as it gets to close out the season.

The Steelers will visit the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 11 and 12, return home to host the Ravens and then visit the Minnesota Vikings.

That’s a brutal stretch, but nothing compared to the final four weeks, which includes a home game against the Tennessee Titans, at the Kansas City Chiefs, home against the Cleveland Browns and then at the Ravens to close out the season.

Even if Pittsburgh beats the Lions next week to get to 6-3, that schedule will make qualifying for the playoffs a difficult task.

As of this morning, the Steelers are +140 to make the playoffs and -170 to miss the playoffs.

Ovechkin ties Hull, Rangers end Panthers’ streak

Alex Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth on the all-time NHL goal scoring list with the 741st of his career as the Washington Capitals (-275) beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Monday night.

MUST SEE: Alex Ovechkin ties Brett Hull for fourth on the #NHL all-time goals list - https://t.co/8dkCoJm1Jy#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/gVIVHJhvqh — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 9, 2021

Ovechkin, who entered the season at +1000 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, leads the NHL with 11 goals in 12 games this season.

Now he’s the third choice to win the Rocket at +500. Only Connor McDavid (+380) and Leon Draisaitl (+450) have shorter odds.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers (+100) handed the Florida Panthers their first regulation loss of the season with a 4-3 win on Monday night.

The Panthers opened the season with an 11-game point streak at 10-0-1, climbing all the way from +2200 to +850 to win the Stanley Cup.

They outshot the Rangers 45-18 and outscored New York 3-0 in the third period but ultimately fell just short.

Meanwhile, Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings (+215) beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 for their first road win of the season.

“They have to get their game up to a level that’s satisfactory - it’s not even there…”



From @JayOnSC - @CraigJButton & @JayOnrait on how the Leafs' defensive juggling with their blueliners isn't working: https://t.co/WJzDbPo6ne#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/mSh9nOyFuK — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 9, 2021

All three NHL games went over the total.

Curry drops 50 in win over Hawks

Steph Curry scored 50 points with 10 assists as the Golden State Warriors (-3.5) beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-113.

50 points for number 30.



The Chase Center crowd showing appreciation for Steph Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/MCNr57cAoU — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2021

Curry became the oldest player in NBA history with 50 points and 10 assists in a game, a record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Warriors improved to 9-1 – the fourth time in franchise history that they have started a season 9-1 or better through 10 games.

The oddsmakers have made some significant adjustments.

Curry is now the betting favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at +250. He opened the season as the fourth choice at +800.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s odds to win the NBA title have shortened from +1200 to +850.

The Warriors also went from +480 to +195 to win the Pacific Division.