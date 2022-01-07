The Tampa Bay Lightning are the eighth team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons.

There are only three NHL franchises that have raised the Cup in three or more consecutive seasons, something that hasn’t happened since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

Tampa Bay can become the first team in nearly four decades to accomplish that feat by winning it all again this season.

Despite several significant injuries, the Lightning lead the entire NHL with 51 points through 36 games.

On Thursday night, they reminded us all just how dangerous they can be with their full lineup.

Kucherov shines in return

After missing 32 games with a lower-body injury, Nikita Kucherov picked up right where he left off as he returned with two assists in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Nikita Kucherov's puck movement tonight was in full form pic.twitter.com/LhZmcVVvEN — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 7, 2022

With Tampa Bay leading 1-0 in the third period, Kucherov set up Brayden Point’s 12th goal of the season with a vintage primary assist.

First game back and Nikita Kucherov's already doing his thing. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3Tvh0bmjH8 — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2022

Seven minutes later, Kucherov set up Ondrej Palat’s 13th goal of the year to extend the Lightning’s lead to 3-0.

Corey Perry on Nikita Kucherov: “Sometimes you wonder how he sees the ice and his skill level. His hockey IQ is off the charts. He did not miss a beat and he is only going to get that much better as he gets some more games under his belt.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) January 7, 2022

While Kucherov and the offence went to work, Andrei Vasilevskiy stood tall again with 26 saves to keep the total under six goals.

Here's a sobering thought for the rest of the NHL: Jon Cooper said Nikita Kucherov was "elite" in his return but also has more in the tank than he showed against Calgary. "He’s probably just only going to get better here when he gets his legs under him." #CGYvsTBL #GoBolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) January 7, 2022

While the Kucherov, Point, Palat line accounted for two goals, a second line made up of Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli also got on the score sheet when Killorn made it 4-0 with his 11th goal of the season.

With all the firepower on their top two lines, it might have come as a surprise to some that it was Corey Perry who opened the scoring with his 10th of the year, skating on the third line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Patrick Maroon.

With so much skill up front and on the blueline, and Vasilevskiy once again showing why he is the best goaltender in the NHL, the Lightning are once again a Stanley Cup contender.

We need y'all to caption this. pic.twitter.com/hYuG1gKn1O — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 7, 2022

The fact that they lead the league with 52 points despite lengthy absences from Kucherov and Point is a testament to their talent and depth.

Tampa Bay has all the pieces in place to make another Stanley Cup run, especially if they can stay healthy when it matters the most and Vasilevskiy can continue to perform at an elite level.

As of this morning, the Lightning are the third choice to win the Cup at +800.

The Colorado Avalanche (+550) and Vegas Golden Knights (+750) are the only teams with shorter odds.

Meanwhile, despite finding a way to the top of the NHL standings largely without Kucherov and Point, Tampa Bay is the fourth choice to win the Presidents’ Trophy at +700.

The Avalanche are the Presidents’ Trophy favourite at +330. The Carolina Hurricanes (+550) and Florida Panthers (+650) are the other two teams with shorter odds.

The Lightning are also +400 to win the Eastern Conference.

I get how difficult it will be for Tampa Bay just to make it all the way back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third year in a row.

However, I still think 4-to-1 odds is pretty good value for a team that is still the class of the Eastern Conference.

Maybe the Lightning have been flying under the radar a little bit without Kucherov and Point in their lineup, but I’m not sure we see a better price for Tampa Bay to win the Eastern Conference the rest of the season, barring some significant losses.

NHL favourites deliver again

If you’ve read this column or follow TSN EDGE on Twitter, then you know that NHL favourites have been absolutely on fire since the league resumed play on Dec. 28.

That trend continued Thursday night, as favourites went 7-3 straight up.

The Minnesota Wild were one of three teams that pulled off an upset, beating the Boston Bruins as a +140 underdog.

Matthew Boldy, who is a native of Milford, Mass., scored against his hometown team in his NHL debut.

Matt Boldy, who was born in Milford, Mass., became the fourth player to score a goal in his NHL debut with the @mnwild at age 20 or younger, joining Joel Eriksson Ek in 2016-17, Mikael Granlund in 2012-13 and Marian Gaborik in 2000-01.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5Ur8AtNhT7 pic.twitter.com/poqfi0o8S1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2022

The Dallas Stars (+115) beat the Florida Panthers 6-5 in a shootout, while the Arizona Coyotes (+135) beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 in another high-scoring affair.

Nathan MacKinnon registered a goal and four assists as the Colorado Avalanche (-250) beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1.

“I saying it this year, I said it last year and I think I said it the year before that…they’re the best line in the #NHL…”@CraigJButton & @JayOnrait on MacKinnon-Landeskog-Rantanen and how Tampa was able to evelvate its play to pull away from Calgary: https://t.co/orzvCEgNyP pic.twitter.com/YwTCavl1b8 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 7, 2022

That line of MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog combined for 12 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri scored and is up to 42 points in 27 games. Kadri currently sits fifth in the NHL scoring race.

Nathan MacKinnon: 33 points in 20 games (135 point 82-game pace)



Nazem Kadri: 42 points in 27 games (127 point pace)



Gabriel Landeskog: 33 points in 25 games (108 point pace)



Mikko Rantanen: 36 points in 27 games (109 point pace)



Cale Makar: 28 points in 26 gp (88 point pace) — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 7, 2022

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins (-240) extended their win streak to 10 in a row with a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins are the first NHL team to post a double-digit win streak this season.

