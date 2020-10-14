After two weeks off, the Tennessee Titans had just three walkthrough practices to prepare for the Buffalo Bills.

It didn’t matter.

If you were following along on Twitter, there was plenty of talk about practice before, during and after the Titans’ 42-16 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The lack of practice would hurt their preparedness. The lack of practice would negatively impact their timing and precision.

Except that it didn’t.

We talking about practice

Ryan Tannehill threw for 195 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another, while Derrick Henry rumbled for 57 yards and two scores as Tennessee rolled to a 42-16 win over Buffalo. Henry delivered the most impressive play of the night with this stiff arm on Josh Norman.

When you come at Derrick Henry, you better come correct



The Titans found the end zone on each of their six red zone trips – the most red-zone touchdowns they’ve scored in a game over the past 20 seasons.

Tennessee improved to 10-0 all-time when Henry scores multiple rushing scores.

The Titans also covered the spread for the first time this season as a 3.5-point home underdog.

Tennessee, which was a rare 3-0 straight up but 0-3 ATS after winning their first three games by an average margin of 2.0 points, had no issue covering with a 26-point win.

Looking superb considering their long, Covid-19 caused layoff, the @Titans laid 42 points on the previously undefeated Bills to move them to 4-0 so far in 2020 themselves. TEN has been doing it consistently with a highly productive offence that owns the highest total on this list pic.twitter.com/024wKikCMv — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Buffalo defence in particular had a rough outing without a couple of key pieces in cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace.

The Bills have allowed an average of 28.4 points per game, which is more than the New York Giants or Houston Texans.

That’s a concern with games against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks coming up over the next month.

The over has hit in each of Buffalo’s first five games so far this season.

Astros pushed to the brink

Everybody’s favourite baseball team was pushed to the brink of elimination on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Rays took a 3-0 series lead in the ALCS with a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3.

Rookie Randy Arozarena delivered his fourth three-hit outing of the playoffs to match the all-time record for the most three-hit games by a player in a single postseason.

Randy Arozarena is the 5th player in postseason history with 4 3-hit games in a single-postseason.



He joins José Altuve (2017), Albert Pujols (2004), Edgar Martinez (1995) and Jay Buhner (1995).



Arozarena scored during a five-run sixth inning for the Rays, which helped the team improve to 4-0 in these playoffs and an MLB-best 29-1 this season when they score at least five runs.

Teams that go up 3-0 in a playoff series are 37-1 all-time.

In other words, even at +2800 odds it’s probably not a good idea to take a chance on the Astros to win the World Series. Tampa Bay is now +110 to win it all.

Jose Altuve just committed his 3rd error in 2 ALCS games.



Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves are now +155 to win the World Series after they took a 2-0 series lead with an 8-7 win in Game 2 of the NLCS.

It was the first time the over has hit in one of this year’s LCS games.

The Braves took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth before the Dodgers rallied with four runs to cut the deficit to one.

In the end, the comeback bid fell short as L.A. became just the second team in MLB playoff history to lose by one run after trailing by seven or more at any point.

The fact that the Dodgers got to Atlanta for six runs over the final three innings might give them some confidence heading into Game 3, especially since the Braves had allowed just six runs through their first six games of the postseason combined.

L.A. is the favourite to win Game 3 on Wednesday with Julio Urias on the mound opposite Kyle Wright.

The Dodgers are currently +500 to win the World Series.

D.J. forced to withdraw

Dustin Johnson was forced to withdraw from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, who was the betting favourite to win this week’s PGA Tour event, hasn’t competed since the U.S. Open.

You can read Michael Harrison’s First Look At The Lines column for this week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek here

Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of season

Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are expected to miss the start of the 2020-21 NHL season after both forwards had surgery in September.

Pastrnak, who is coming off a career-high 95 points in 70 games to lead the Bruins, isn’t expected to be back until February after having procedures on his hip and shoulder.

Marchand, who had 87 points in 70 games, is expected to be out four months after he had sports hernia surgery. The Bruins signed veteran winger Craig Smith in free agency, but lost defenceman Torey Krug.

Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk are still restricted free agents. Boston is currently listed at +1200 odds to win the 2021 Stanley Cup, the fourth choice on the board behind the Colorado Avalanche (+800), Tampa Bay Lightning (+850) and Vegas Golden Knights (+900).

The NHL has targeted Jan. 1, 2021 as the start date for the 2020-21 season.