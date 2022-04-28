When will top Canadian prospects Metchie and Luketa come off the board?

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock for the second year in a row.

A year ago, there was no doubt the Jaguars would draft Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick.

As we inch closer to tonight’s draft, the betting markets have provided us with a pretty good indication of who they think Jacksonville will make the No. 1 pick.

Four days ago, Georgia EDGE Travon Walker was the second choice to go first overall at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking at the updated odds at FanDuel right now, Walker is currently the overwhelming favourite to go first overall at -450.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, April 28th, 2022.

Jaguars On The Clock With No. 1 Pick

Walker to go first overall has gained a ton of steam over the past couple of days after it was reported that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is reportedly set on picking him at the top of the draft.

Walker is now -450 to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft— TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/XvedUVdj4C — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who could be found as low as -400 to be the first overall pick over the past couple of weeks, is now +500 to go No. 1 at FanDuel.

NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the third choice to go first overall at +700.

No other player has shorter than 25-to-1 odds.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson is now the favourite to go second overall to the Detroit Lions at -200.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux is the second choice to go No. 2 at +150.

Unlike last year when quarterbacks went 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the NFL Draft, the odds are against us seeing a QB selected among the top-five picks.

Liberty’s Malik Willis is the betting favourite to be the first quarterback selected in the draft.

If you draft Malik Willis—THIS 👇🏼👇🏼 is the #1 thing you better attack and fix in his game…and it’s gonna take years of reps. #nfldraft #nfllive @minakimes pic.twitter.com/dpvtIxDtg1 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 27, 2022

The over/under on his draft position at FanDuel is 13.5.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is right behind him with a draft position over/under set at 15.5 at FanDuel.

First Quarterback to Be Drafted

2022 NFL Draft



Peter Schrager 6. CAR Kenny Pickett (PITT)

Charles Davis 6. CAR Malik Willis (LIB)

Lance Zierlein 16. NO Malik Willis (LIB)

Daniel Jeremiah 18. NO Kenny Pickett (PITT)

Bucky Brooks 20. PIT Malik Willis (LIB) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2022

TSN EDGE will continue to bring you everything you need to get you prepared for the draft throughout the day, including our final mock draft and a live preview on Twitter Spaces in the final hour before the first round begins.

Raptors Look To Force A Game 7

No team in NBA history has ever rallied from down 3-0 to win a playoff series.

The Toronto Raptors are now two wins away from being the first.

Back in the lab 🧪 pic.twitter.com/nhgUi6LDeU — x - Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 27, 2022

The Raptors were +3500 to advance to the second round after losing their first three games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After cutting the deficit to 3-2, Toronto was +610 to advance.

A couple of days later, that number has been bet down to +480.

This series with the 76ers has epitomized what the Raptors' season has been like - with injuries, illnesses and odds stacked against them... @JLew1050 on what the message has been in Toronto's locker room and how they plan to battle in Game 6: https://t.co/HEicMqOEur pic.twitter.com/CfPUBtVfih — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Raptors are currently a +104 money line underdog for tonight’s game.

If Toronto wins tonight, all of the pressure will be on Philadelphia, headed home for a one-game elimination scenario in front of a fan base dealing with some anxious moments.

If you like the Raptors to win tonight, you might want to consider betting them to win the series at +480, knowing that if they win Game 6 then at the very least you can look to hedge your bet for Game 7 at a reasonable price.

Bucks, Warriors Advance To Second Round

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions.

The Golden State Warriors are the favourite to win the title this season.

Both teams booked their tickets to the second round on Tuesday.

The Bucks (-12.5) cruised to a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls to win their first-round series 4-1.

Milwaukee is now +330 to win the Eastern Conference and +700 to repeat as NBA champions.

Meanwhile, the Warriors edged out the Denver Nuggets 102-98 to win their first round series in five games.

Golden State is down to +135 to win the West and +320 to win the NBA championship.