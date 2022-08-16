Morning Coffee: The FanDuel Best Bet Cashes Again As The Dodgers Reach 80 Wins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are an absolute money train.

The ride continued on Monday night as the Dodgers delivered again as my FanDuel Best Bet.

After their 12-game win streak came to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, Los Angeles bounced back with a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game set.

The Dodgers improved to 16-1 straight up since July 27th.

They’ve covered the run line in 13 straight wins and own the second-best run line record in the majors at 72-42.

LA became the first team in the majors to hit the 80-win mark this season.

The Dodgers are down to +350 to win the World Series at FanDuel right now.

Believe it or not, the only team with a better run line record is 120-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel right now.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.

Orioles Win, Cover As AL Playoff Race Heats Up

The Baltimore Orioles are the only team in baseball with a better run line record than LA entering tonight’s games.

The Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 last night to improve to 60-55 straight up this season.

Baltimore is 75-40 on the run line – the best mark in baseball.

With the win, the Orioles are now 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Baltimore is +6500 to win the American League at FanDuel.

The Orioles are 120-to-1 to win the World Series.

They’re currently a +168 money line underdog for tonight’s game in Toronto.

The over is now 7-0 in Baltimore’s last seven trips to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/SI0lmfin8M — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Rays beat the Yankees 4-0.

The pinstripes have been shutout in back-to-back losses and have now lost 11 of their last 14 overall.

It’s the first time New York has been shut out in back-to-back games since September of 2016.

Yankees have scored 8 runs in their last 6 games, their fewest in any 6-game span since August 2015. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 16, 2022

The Yankees are now 8-16 since the MLB All-Star Break.

That’s the second-worst record among AL teams over that span behind only the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the slide, New York still has a 10-game lead ahead of the Blue Jays and Rays at the top of the AL East.

The Yankees are currently a -168 money line favourite for tonight’s game against Tampa Bay, with Nestor Cortes set to get the start opposite Jeffrey Springs.

MLB favourites went 8-6 overall in Monday’s games.

The unders went 9-5 last night.

Marlins Team Total Under Streak Continues In Win

The Miami Marlins did it again last night.

NL Cy Young award favourite Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of shutout ball as the Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 to snap a four-game slide.

Despite getting the win, Miami stayed under its team total once again at FanDuel.

Sandy Alcántara tossed his 8th start this season of at least 7 IP and 0 ER, tied with José Fernández (2016) for the 2nd-most in a single season in Marlins history.



Only Dontrelle Willis (9) in 2005 had more such starts in a single season for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/LoFwGDAYdH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2022

The Marlins have now scored three runs or fewer in 16 straight games dating back to July 29th.

We’ll see if they can make it 17 in a row tonight against San Diego.

FanDuel currently has Miami’s team total over/under for tonight’s rematch set at 3, with the over at -124 and the under at +120.

As mentioned off the top, we cashed the FanDuel Best Bet again last night with the Dodgers -1.5 -102.

While I’m tempted to go back to the well with LA again tonight, I’m going to turn to a desperate team in a favourite situation and take the Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies dropped two of three against the New York Mets on the weekend, but they’ve gone 8-1 straight up in their previous nine games against all other opponents.

Philadelphia is currently a half-game up on the San Diego Padres and 2.5 games up on the Brewers in the NL Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Reds have dropped six of seven and have nothing left to play for with the fifth-worst record in baseball right now.

Give me the Phillies -1.5 -114 as my FanDuel best bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

FanDuel Adjusts To Ravens Win Streak, Pre-Season Scoring

In Monday’s column, I highlighted the early trend towards the over in NFL pre-season games as the over started 14-3.

I also outlined the expectation that FanDuel would adjust to those high scoring games with their lines for Week 2, which is exactly what has happened.

For Week 2, there are nine games that have totals in the 40’s at FanDuel.

NFL preseason Week 1 betting takeaways -- Bad news, Bears; Ravens a cover machine.



MORE: https://t.co/XpAhKpHNVT pic.twitter.com/njO3yRuzmV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 15, 2022

That list includes the pre-season Week 2 opener between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks, which has climbed from 39.5 to 42.5.

In addition to their adjustments to the scoring, FanDuel also responded to the Baltimore Ravens streak of 21 straight pre-season wins.

FanDuel made Baltimore a 6.5-point favourite for this week’s exhibition contest versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Harbs is loving what he’s seeing from the @Orioles ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ovq9GmuAWj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2022

After a 3-0 start to betting the NFL pre-season that included taking the Ravens, Baltimore might not be the auto bet we’ve consistently penciled them in as in recent years as the biggest favourite on the board this week.

CFL Week 11 Early Lean

CFL Week 11 lines went up at FanDuel on Monday morning.

It didn’t take long for us to get some movement.

Freshly baked CFL lines for Week 11 right out of the oven at @FanDuelCanada! 🧑‍🍳



Elks @ Redblacks [-3.5]

Lions [-3] @ Roughriders

Ticats @ Alouettes [-2.5]

Stampeders [-2.5] @ Argonauts



Which teams cover this week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1rfG1dgHd8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 15, 2022

The Ottawa Redblacks opened -4 versus the Edmonton Elks.

That number has already ticked up to Ottawa -4.5.

The Calgary Stampeders opened -2 at the Toronto Argonauts.

The spread for Saturday night’s game has ticked up to Calgary -2.5.

Argonauts running back Andrew Harris had just three carries before leaving with an injury in Toronto's loss to Hamilton last week…@TSNDaveNaylor with an update on the status of Harris ahead of Week 11: https://t.co/bSO8Q1Kd6y pic.twitter.com/IfEXhatdC2 — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the BC Lions opened -3 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Despite the Lions’ recent hot streak, that number hasn’t moved off a field goal to this point.

The Montreal Alouettes, fresh off matching the biggest upset of the CFL season as a nine-point underdog in last week’s win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, are a 2.5-point favourite against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

I haven’t bet it yet, but my early lean is towards Montreal -2.5 at home versus Hamilton.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that spread moves to at least a field goal at FanDuel at some point this week.