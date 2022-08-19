Morning Coffee: The Perfect Bet To Close Out A Potential Perfect Week On FanDuel

The St. Louis Cardinals did something that has never been done before in the history of baseball on Thursday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Cardinals are the first team in major league baseball history to have a player at least 40-years-old hit a grand slam and another player at least 40-years-old to pitch seven shutout innings in the same game.

Albert Pujols, who is 42, hit a grand slam for his 11th home run of the season in a 13-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Staked to a big lead, Adam Wainwright completely shut things down with seven shutout innings of three-hit ball.

Wainwright improved to 12-1 with a 1.38 ERA all-time against the Rockies for a .923 win percentage that is easily his highest against any opponent in his career.

It was also a memorable performance for another reason, as I had the Cardinals -1.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet in Thursday’s column.

The FanDuel Best Bets featured in this week’s Morning Coffee have gone 4-0 for a profit of 7.95 units.

Now it’s time to turn the page and find the perfect bet to wrap up a potential perfect week picking winners right here.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday August 19th, 2022.

Nationals Stun Padres As Massive Underdog

Thursday’s contest between the Cardinals and Rockies was one of several high scoring affairs on Thursday, as the over went 7-4 across the majors.

Underdogs went 6-5 on Thursday, including the Washington Nationals taking care of business again versus former teammate Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres as a +290 money line underdog at FanDuel.

Washington starter Anibal Sanchez entered the game with an ERA north of 6.00 this season.

He gave up one earned run over five innings while striking out four.

The Nationals have split their four meetings with San Diego since the trade that sent Soto to the Padres.

FanDuel has Washington at +280 on the money line for tonight’s rematch with Blake Snell scheduled to get the start for San Diego opposite veteran Paolo Espino, who is 0-5 with a 4.20 ERA this season.

The Padres went from +2000 to +1000 to win the World Series after winning the Soto sweepstakes at the MLB trade deadline.

After going 5-9 over their past 14 games since August 4th,

San Diego is back up to +1700 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

Elsewhere, George Springer went 5-for-5 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 26th home run of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 9-2 as a +142 money line underdog at FanDuel.

The Blue Jays (+142 ml) beat the Yankees 9-2 in their series opener.



New York is 4-13 in its last 17 games - the team's worst 17-game stretch since April of 2016. (h/t @ktsharp) pic.twitter.com/u6O7MucwDH — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 19, 2022

The Yankees are a short -116 on the money line for tonight’s rematch with Jameson Taillon set to get the nod opposite Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

The Blue Jays are nine games back of New York at the top of the American League East with three more games on tap this weekend.

Toronto is down to +2300 to win the division at FanDuel this morning.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday to earn a split of their four-game series.

The Brewers are still three games back of the Cardinals for the best record in the National League Central.

FanDuel has St. Louis as a -290 favourite to win the division, with Milwaukee right behind them at +230.

As for the Dodgers, the money train that I talked about them being at the beginning of the week took a brief stop this week as they have dropped three of their last five following a 12-game win streak.

While they looked shaky at times against a desperate team in the Brewers, I think it sets up nicely for them to bounce back at home in the opener of a three-game set against a much different opponent tonight.

The Dodgers are a -250 money line favourite for tonight’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers probables this weekend vs the Marlins:



Friday: Tyler Anderson vs. Jesús Luzardo

Saturday: “TBA” (Dustin May) vs. Braxton Garrett

Sunday: Ryan Pepiot vs. Sandy Alcántara — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 18, 2022

Tyler Anderson is 13-2 with a 2.81 ERA this season.

The veteran lefty is 7-0 with a 2.30 ERA at Dodger Stadium.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 17 of their last 18 games overall, so this will be a great opportunity for Anderson to extend his perfect record at home and get Los Angeles back on track.

The Dodgers are an MLB-best 40-15 at home, and if Anderson can keep the Miami offence down then LA’s league-best offence should be able to score enough runs to cover the run line in tonight’s series opener.

I’ll take Dodgers -1.5 -118 as my FanDuel Best Bet as we look to close the week out with a perfect 5-0 record.

CFL Week 11 Begins With Double-Header

Week 11 of the CFL season gets underway tonight with the Ottawa Redblacks set to host the Edmonton Elks on Friday Night Football.

Ottawa is a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel, which is a small tick up from -4 on the opening line.

Edmonton is 0-3 straight up and against the spread over the past three weeks, which makes this a prime opportunity for the Redblacks to get back in the win column at home following their bye week.

As Nathan Rourke 🇨🇦 continues to one-up his performances week after week, the question is not how he is doing it, but where on the field that he’s having the most success throwing the ball.



More from @TSN_Marsh: https://t.co/NNANkfN35I pic.twitter.com/LuXLYZHFRw — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 18, 2022

After that, the BC Lions will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the late game.

BC opened as a three-point favourite at FanDuel, but that spread is already up to Lions -5 this morning.

In case you missed yesterday’s CFL Twitter Spaces show, Davis Sanchez and Aaron Korolnek joined Wesley Cheng once again to break down this week’s slate and give out their best bets.

WEEK 11 IN THE CFL BEGINS TOMORROW! @DavisSanchez and @Aaron_Korolnek are back with @chengwesley to discuss their BEST BETS for the slate! https://t.co/995A9tafpV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 18, 2022

Make sure you check back in with our TSN EDGE Twitter feed later today for AK’s Prop Shop, as Aaron gives us his best bets for tonight’s double-header.

Sun, Storm Win Series Openers

After an upset by the New York Liberty in the opener of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday, both favourites won on Thursday.

The Dallas Wings gave the Connecticut Sun a good fight for three quarters, but the better team eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 93-68 win to cover as a 10.5-point favourite.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 86-83 in a game that went down to the wire.

Seattle won as a -194 money line favourite, but Washington covered the spread as a 4.5-point underdog.

⚡️ @ClimateArena was ELECTRIC in our first playoff game back home in Seattle since the 2018 Finals! ⚡️#TakeCover x @Symetra pic.twitter.com/MPpXhVIcre — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 19, 2022

The WNBA playoffs continue with another double-header on Saturday.

FanDuel has the Chicago Sky as a 9.5-point favourite for Game 2 after they were upset by the Liberty in Game 1.

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces are a 16.5-point favourite against the Phoenix Mercury after beating them by 16 in their series opener.

NFL Pre-Season Week 2 Continues Tonight

After a 3-0 start to betting the NFL pre-season, I passed on last night’s Week 2 opener as the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 as a small underdog.

The pre-season continues tonight with three games on the schedule, but I’m not rushing to bet any of them.

Part of that decision is likely due to a hot streak betting on baseball and tennis, but it’s also due to the fact that there aren’t many games, with 11 games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Who is taking home the win in Week 2 of the preseason?



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWAizI pic.twitter.com/ppXhmNudrP — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2022

In the meantime, I’ll be cheering for the Dodgers to cover the run line tonight as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday.